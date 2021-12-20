Porch pirates run rampant every holiday season, snatching packages from unsuspecting doorsteps and ultimately stealing the joy of Christmas. A great way to deter these modern-age Grinches is to install a premium smart security camera, like those from ANNKE. From today through December 29, you can save up to $100 on six different ANNKE models, including the NC800 4K color night vision smart security camera, WS500 wireless security camera system, and more.

Before we get into the nitty gritty details, you should first know that all of the ANNKE cameras on this list are easy to install, they're built to withstand the outdoor elements, and they're ONVIF-compliant. ANNKE also doesn't charge you a monthly fee to use the full breadth of its cameras' features, so you get perks like human and vehicle detection for free on applicable models.

ANNKE's 4K security camera deals

First up on the list, we have ANNKE's 4K camera lineup. The C800 is able to capture detailed footage at up to 38 feet away, while its smart infrared technology allows it to see at night. The version with an integrated microphone also includes free human and vehicle detection.

Then there's the NC800, a 4K camera with color night vision, ultra low-light performance, and the ability to capture facial details at up to 38 feet away. Like its sibling above, the NC800 comes with free human and vehicle detection.

Buy at ANNKE US/Global:

ANNKE C800 — $59.99 ($40 off) ANNKE NC800 — $244.99 ($105 off)

Buy at ANNKE UK:

ANNKE C800 — £59.99 (£40 off) ANNKE NC800 — £207.19 (£88 off)

ANNKE's 4MP and 5MP security camera deals

Both the ANNKE CZ400 and NC400 are intelligent security cameras with 4MP lenses. The former features a 4x optical zoom, perimeter detection, package detection (great for fending off those porch pirates), and it even comes with audio change detection. The latter includes color night vision that can capture clear footage, even in the dead of night.

As for ANNKE's 5MP camera lineup, there's the H500, a 5MP PoE camera that includes infrared technology, as well as the ability to capture full-color footage at night, making it a great candidate for monitoring dark locations.

If you want to go all out, the WS500 is a wireless security camera system that comes with 4 cameras in the box. They feature a wireless connection all the way up to 800 feet and a 164-feet connection through walls, making them great for positioning around larger properties. This system is currently available in the US/global store, and UK customers can preorder it in January.

Buy at ANNKE US/Global:

ANNKE CZ400 — $202.49 ($67.50 off) ANNKE NC400 — $90.99 ($39.00 off) ANNKE H500 — $341.99 ($114 off) ANNKE WS500 System — $286.99 ($123 off)

Buy at ANNKE UK:

ANNKE CZ400 — £161.99 (£54 off) ANNKE NC400 — £76.99 (£33 off off) ANNKE H500 — £284.99 (£95 off)

Bask in all the holiday savings

To view all of ANNKE's holiday deals, be sure to check out their official landing page here. Happy holidays!

