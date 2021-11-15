When it comes to home security, you can’t ever have too many cameras. As part of their early Black Friday deals, ANNKE’s knocking down the price of its NC400 to $84.49 ($45.50 off), the CZ400 to $188.99 ($27 off), the C800 to $54.99 ($45 off), and the H800 security set to $405.99 ($174 off). Keep in mind that this offer is only valid from now through Black Friday, and you’ll need the coupon codes below to get the full savings.

ANNKE NC400

The ANNKE NC400 is a bullet-style home security camera that features a 4MP lens, ultra low light night vision with color support, and it comes with a white LED light that can be used a night light in dark settings. The NC400 can be yours for $84.49 ($45.50 off) / £71.49 (£38.50 off) when you use the coupon code ANDROIDPOLICE30 at checkout.

ANNKE CZ400

The ANNKE CZ400 is an elegant dome-shaped security camera with pan, tilt, and zoom capabilities. It features a 4MP lens with a 4x optical zoom, allowing it to capture footage up to 100 feet away. It also includes Smart AI with human, object, and line intrusion detection. The CZ400 is currently $188.99 ($27 off) / £151.19 (£64.80 off) with our exclusive coupon code, ANDROIDPOLICE30.

ANNKE C800

The ANNKE C800 is a premium outdoor security camera that comes equipped with a 4K Ultra HD lens. It features infrared night vision technology so that it can see in dark spaces, and it can easily mitigate lens flares produced by a flashlight or other lit objects at night. The C800 can be yours for $54.99 ($45 off) / £47.29 (£38.70 off), but only if you use the coupon code ANDROIDPOLICE30 at checkout.

ANNKE H800

The ANNKE H800 set is just a bundle of four C800 cameras all linked together via the ONVIF protocol. The H800 can be paired with four more cameras, giving you up to 8 cameras all capturing 4K footage on the same network, at the same time. You can pick up an H800 set for $405.99 ($174 off) / £340.19 (£145.80 off) when you use the coupon code ANDROIDPOLICE30.

