Amazon Prime Day is here, and if you’ve been wanting to secure your house from prying eyes, there has never been a better time to invest in a security camera — in particular, one from ANNKE. Not only has the manufacturer discounted its diverse camera lineup, but it’s further sweetened the deal with coupons that waive up to an additional $400 off your total bill.

While checking out, use PRIME030, PRIME060, PRIME150, PRIME400 for $30 off $300+, $60 off $500+, $150 off $1000+, and $400+ off a $2000 purchase, respectively. To further maximize savings, you can break up your orders into two or more. For instance, instead of taking $150 off on a $1500 order, you can split it into three separate orders and take $60 off each to save more.

ANNKE’s diverse range of security cameras are feature-packed, easy to use, and don’t put essential features like AI recognition and saved video recordings behind a subscription wall as some other manufacturers do. Here are some of ANNKE’s offerings that you can snag for a discount during the Prime Day sale.

Crater Indoor Security Camera

The Crater is a 350° home-monitoring camera that offers movement tracking, two-way audio, IR night vision, 58dB siren, and support for up to 128GB microSD cards. It can continuously record 1080p footage, which can be locally saved or safely uploaded to the cloud using E2EE and TLS encryption. The Crater can be picked up for $25 during the sale, and it’s also compatible with Amazon Alexa, so you can control it using voice commands.

C800 4K Camera

Want to keep an eye on your porch this shopping season? The C800 4K outdoor security camera is right up your street. Its 123° wide-angle sensor can look over a large area, and with EXIR night vision, it’s got you covered no matter the lighting situation. It wouldn’t be a good outdoor camera if it weren’t resistant to the elements. Thankfully, the C800 is IP67 certified and can withstand extreme temperatures, so you needn’t worry about fog or water getting in its way. It also offers human/vehicle detection and supports up to 256GB of onboard storage via its microSD card slot.

NC800 8MP Camera

The NC800 is a 4K outdoor camera that offers color night vision even when there’s no light outside, thanks to its wide f/1.0 aperture. Its supplement light provides some serious range and can illuminate and capture areas as far as 130ft away. Moreover, it offers some serious AI detection software that supports line crossing, region entrance/exit detection, and intrusion alerts.

CZ400 4MP PTZ Camera

If you want a security camera to pixel peep, the CZ400 is an attractive proposition. Its OmniVision HD image sensor offers 4x Optical Zoom that can recognize distant and small objects. Pair that with ​​330° pan & 90° tilt support, and you can cover a wide area with a single camera. The CZ400 also offers IP66 certification, color night vision, AI object, human detection, and H.265+ compression.

CZ500 Ultra 4MP PTZ Camera

If you want a camera with more range, your search probably ends with the CZ500 Ultra, which offers up to 25x Optical Zoom. With that kind of range, you can spot things that are even up to 1000ft away – yes, you read that right! The camera also boasts color night vision tech with an impressive range of 164ft. ANNKE hasn’t foregone any smarts, too, as the CZ500 supports advanced object tracking, AI human recognition, and behavior analysis algorithms, including detection of unattended baggage and line crossing. The CZ500 Ultra is available for $500 during the Prime sale, and that’s excluding the additional savings you can score using the coupons mentioned above.

Remember, when checking out use PRIME030, PRIME060, PRIME150, PRIME400 for $30 off $300+, $60 off $500+, $150 off $1000+, and $400+ off a $2000 purchase for additional discounts, and happy shopping!