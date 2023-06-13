Home security is a must-have if you want added reassurance over your household's safety. However, investing in home security solutions can get expensive, especially when you consider you might need multiple security cameras to cover all of your home. With ANNKE's latest sale, quality home protection doesn't cost you and arm and a leg.

ANNKE Crater

The ANNKE Crater security camera is Wi-Fi enabled and Alexa compatible. With 1080p HD video, 355-degree pan, and 90-degree tilt control, you can keep a watchful eye over your home at any time.Using smart AI tracking, the ANNKE Crater can detect movements or human motions to alert you to any intruders. Depending on how you configure the camera, you can receive an alert via the loud 58dB built-in siren which will trigger upon detection.Similarly, the six infrared lights ensure you get a clear picture during the night, up to 26 feet away. And, with two-way audio, you can speak to anyone in the vicinity of the camera, so it can even double up as a baby monitor.The ANNKE Crater is currently on offer with 15% off, taking the price down to a mere $12.72.

ANNKE Crater 2

The ANNKE Crater 2 offers a clear view thanks to its 3MP full HD camera, day and night. Using human motion detection, the camera can correctly identify human motion and moving people, avoiding any unnecessary false alarms.

When sound is detected, the alarm can be programmed to sound, along with push notifications on your smartphone. But, if you're expecting a delivery or a guest, for example, you can configure the camera not to sound the alarm and instead use the two-way talk function to invite your guests in or ask the delivery man to leave the parcel elsewhere.

Thanks to supported Alexa functionality, the ANNKE Crater 2 gives you fast access via Wi-Fi to your camera using compatible Alexa-enabled devices. For example, you can say "Alexa, who me the living room camera".

Get a great deal on the ANNKE Crater 2 with 10% off, down to just $19.99.

ANNKE Crater Pro

Compatible with 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi bands, the ANNKE Crater Pro's 4MP camera can easily detect human motion and sound. You can cover every angle of your home thanks to the 350-degree viewing angle and 60-degree tilt.

Backed by H.264+ encoding, files are compressed more efficiently, saving you space while maintaining image quality. You can store videos via cloud storage or using the 128GB local storage built-in.

If you have multiple people in your household, you can easily enable camera sharing, so everyone is alerted should the camera detect unusual activity in your home. Like the ANNKE Crater and Crater 2, the ANNKE Crater Pro also boasts two-way talk and Alexa support.

Secure your home on a budget with the ANNKE Crater Pro, now with 10% off, at just $39.99.

The giveaway

ANNKE offers affordable home security products like its ANNKE Crater, ANNKE Crater 2, and ANNKE Crater Pro security cameras. And, for Android Police readers, ANNKE has a fantastic giveaway where 20 lucky winners will receive the ANNKE Crater 1080p Wi-Fi camera!

Participating countries include the US, Canada, UK, and Australia.

But, fear not, you will not miss out if you don't win the giveaway. ANNKE has a generous sale on, too, making it even more affordable to protect your home.