While Sony and Samsung may be the most popular names in true wireless earbuds — well, that aren't Apple-owned — Anker's audio-focused Soundcore has proven itself over the last several years, making some of the best wireless earbuds on the market, known for value, ease of use, and comfort. Its Liberty 3 Pro earbuds are some of the comfiest our earbud expert Daniel Bader has ever worn, and the frequent deals they receive help them offer premium grade sound and ANC for half the price of its Sony, Jabra, and Google brethren. (Speaking of, they're still $51 off right now.)

But time stops for no one, and Anker has debuted its newest generation in the Liberty line: the Soundcare Liberty 4 are stemmed true wireless earbuds with LDAC and spatial audio support as well as head tracking and heart rate tracking. (Because, of course, you want the music in time with your heartbeat, right?) The Liberty 4's ANC can automatically adjust for the noise level around you, but the battery is the more convenient feature by far. With ANC on, the Liberty 4 buds should last 7 hours on a charge for 24 hours total play time before the case's battery runs dead, too. Wireless and USB-C charging are still here, and Anker ships the buds with four sizes of dual-layer ear tips, which is good since it says third-party tips are not supported.

The Liberty 4 will cost you $150 right now, but to help soften the blow, the Soundccore website is including an Anker Powerline III USB-C cable or an Anker 32W two-port charger. While I'm normally all about spare chargers, this Anker 323 is an older model; there are several surefire PPS-supported chargers we would recommend over it, so grab the Powerline III cable. Cables have nasty habits of snagging or getting snacked on by pets, after all.

Soundcore Liberty 4 Source: Soundcore The latest Liberty earbuds offer spatial audio, automatically adjusting ANC, and the comfortable fit the Soundcore series has become known for. View at Anker

Speaking of free things, Soundcore is including a sleep mask with its new Sleep A10 earbuds. Many of us need certain sounds, music, or podcasts to lull our overanxious minds into the sweet relief of slumber, and the Sleep A10 are designed to help you get to bed quickly and block out unwelcome noises, and let you get the rest you deserve. Soundcore claims these are comfortable even for side-sleepers — though I'll have to get a pair to test that claim — and a multi-stage system helps block out 35 decibels of noise, which should limit most distracting noises but still let you hear enough to wake up if a smoke alarm or emergency alert goes off. These earbuds don't have any sleep sounds stored on them; they're Bluetooth earbuds, so you'll pipe in whatever sounds you want from your phone, tablet, or another device. They also offer sleep tracking through the Soundcore app, if you somehow lack a device that tracks that already.

$180 for the Sleep A10 may seem a bit high, but even when you're not sleeping, these are earbuds made for comfort that will last 10 hours on a single charge. We're lacking the wireless charging support the Liberty 4 have, but if these are strictly for sleep, you'll likely just keep the case plugged in on your nightstand.