Source: Anker Anker Power Bank A1647 (22.5W, Built-in USB-C Cable) On-screen 20% off clippable coupon $40 $50 Save $10 Less than a month after going on sale, we can already take a full $10 off this all-in-one charging bank. The built-in USB-C cable doubles as a carry strap when it's not in use, and with a 20,000mAh capacity, this power bank can recharge most phones 3-4 times before needing a top-off itself. $40 at Amazon

Dependable power banks and wonderfully compact phone chargers have long been Anker's claim to fame, and one of its latest offerings is already seeing a major discount among Anker's first crop of early Black Friday deals. The Anker Power Bank A1647 was announced back at IFA in August alongside a series of new USB-C-focused accessories for the iPhone 15 as it finally ditched Lightning. It didn't go on sale until last month, so it's impressive to already see if 20% off at Amazon.

With a built-in USB-C cable and a pop-out phone holder that functions as a kickstand, the Anker Power Bank A1647 is truly an all-in-one on-the-go charging solution that's affordable and easy to slip into a backpack, purse, or suitcase before you embark on a busy day of errands or that weekend trip to the cabin. While this is an Apple-focused power bank — that's why the maximum charging speed is 22.5W — because USB-C is the standard that's already been used by the best Android phones for over half a decade now, this is a great power bank for any smartphone user to buy.

And with a clippable coupon taking the price down to $40 today on Amazon, now is the time to grab one before you're stranded with a dead phone in the airport during holiday flight delays in two weeks.

Why you want a built-in USB-C cable — and should still keep a spare handy

A power bank having a built-in cable can be a double-edged sword sometimes. Built-in cables mean you only have to grab one thing when you're getting ready to go out, you'll always be able to charge your devices so long as you have the power bank on hand. You won't ever go to recharge your dying phone and then realize you have the power bank, you have the phone, and no way to connect the two.

This happens to me at least once every six months, which is why I'm seriously debating buying one myself despite having almost a dozen other power banks in my apartment right now. It sucks, and I don't want it to happen to you.

That said, a built-in cable is a fixed length, so if you want to connect the power bank to your phone without having to keep the Anker Power Bank in your hand the whole time, you'll still want a high-quality USB-C cable in the 3-6-foot range. This will make it much easier to keep using the phone while it's recharging, and it's also good to keep one on hand in case you need to charge two devices at once. Just remember that the 22.5W output is total, so when multiple ports are in usee, the charging speeds will slow down a bit.