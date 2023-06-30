Source: Anker Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 NC earbuds $20 clippable coupon $80 $100 Save $20 Anker's latest entry from the beloved Liberty series gives you the customizable sound and ANC profiles you need and a companion app you'll actually want to use. Combined with five cool colorways, these comfy, stemmed earbuds are seeing their first sale ever with an on-page $20 coupon. $80 at Amazon

It's not often we see a pair of amazing ANC wireless earbuds for under $100, but today is a lucky day. Amazon is offering a $20 on-site coupon for Anker's latest Soundcore Liberty 4 NC earbuds well ahead of Prime Day, and it's worth checking out now.

The earbuds typically sell for $100 and come in five different colors: velvet black, pastel pink, navy blue, light blue, and clear white (with light blue obviously being the best). Without having to enter a coupon code at checkout, simply click the coupon box below the retail price, and Amazon will automatically take $20 off your purchase.

Why buy these earbuds now?

We've raved about the Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 and listed it among our top earbud picks for 2023, right alongside models from Bose, Sony, and Sennheiser. But the Liberty 4 NC has specs that blow the Liberty 3 out of the water and at just a fraction of the price.

You can easily control your sound environment with these earbuds, which reduce noise by up to 98.5% with an advanced noise-canceling system. A fully adjustable EQ gives you even more control and allows you to find the perfect sound profile for you. Equipped with six microphones and an AI algorithm, you can also make crystal clear calls without worrying about noise in your background.

The Liberty 4 NC earbuds offer 10 hours of playtime and a total playtime of 50 hours with wireless charging, so you can watch dozens of movies without running out of juice. Even if you do, 10 minutes of charging time gives you back four more hours of playtime. Don't worry about ruining these earbuds with sweat or water either: they're designed with IPX4 water resistance that'll outmatch sudden showers or accidental spills.