Source: Anker Anker 543 USB-C to USB-C Cable (Bio-based) The Anker 543 has an exterior casing built entirely with bio-based polymers instead of pretroleum-based polymers. It's rated up to 140W with Power Delivery 3.1 and Extended Power Range, meaning this future-proofed cable should outlast your next phone and next laptop.

Noticing some wear and tear on your dependable but sometimes fragile charging cable? It might be time to replace it with something sturdier. A solid USB-C cable will charge everything from your pint-sized earbuds to your awesome Android phone to your trusty Chromebook companion, and the 140W-capable Anker 543 should serve you well for years to come.

Right now, Amazon is offering a 29% discount on this charging-focused cable ahead of Prime Day, which is set for the second week of July. It comes in Aurora White, Misty Blue, Natural Green, or Phantom Black, so you can escape the boring black and liven up your gear bag a bit.

Why should you get this specific charger now?

When it comes to charging devices through compact wall chargers and power stations like the Anker 757 Powerhouse, Anker has continually offered top-of-the-line products for all kinds of devices. Sustainability meets form, function, and design in this six-foot-long charging cable to once again uphold the quality we expect from this popular brand. Built to withstand up to 20,000 bends, this ecologically mindful cable has a bio-polymer housing and built-in cable strap, as well as 100% recyclable packaging to minimize its environmental impact. So this cable is tough without having to be wasteful.

Built to last and look good, the charging cable is also a powerhouse. It delivers an output of up to 140W when paired with a 140W wall charger, which is enough to charge anything from laptops to phones. Though Anker does make a 140W wall charger, any product over 100W is Power Delivery 3.1 — outside of proprietary chargers for some laptops and Asian manufacturers — and thus, you probably don't have anything that needs quite this much power yet. That said, the future-proof Anker 543 should last you well into the next five to 10 years as Extended Power Range devices become more prevalent, and in the meantime, it can charge any USB-C device you can throw at it.