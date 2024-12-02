Anker Prime Charger (200W, 6 Ports, GaN) $56 $70 Save $14 The Anker Prime Charger (200W, 6 ports, GaN) redefines charging stations. Packed with power, versatile ports, and a sleek design, it’s incredible value. Unlike other Anker Prime models it doesn't include a display, but it still delivers top-tier performance for all your charging needs. $56 at Amazon $56 at Anker

You can never have too many charging adapters. Fortunately, Anker’s got a ton of deals for Cyber Monday, with discounts across the board on power banks, USB-C adapters, wireless chargers, and more. Many items are hitting all-time low prices, making it the perfect chance to grab what you need.

Amazon is currently slashing the price on Anker’s 6-port, 200W GaN Prime charging station. Usually $70 (ignore Amazon listing an $86 start price — that's bogus), it’s now just $56 — that’s a $14 saving. Anker is offering the same discount, with an automatically applied coupon code.

This is the lowest price ever, so it’s a great time to upgrade your charging setup.

What's great about the Anker Prime Charger (200W)?

Anker's Prime 200W GaN charger has six ports—two USB-A and four Type-C. It delivers a total of 200W, with each Type-C port offering up to 100W of power. It’s designed to charge multiple devices at full speed. You can even charge two laptops at once, each pulling 100W, and still get top performance.

The USB-A ports aren’t as powerful as the Type-C ones but still provide a solid 22.5W, perfect for charging devices like smartphones and tablets that don’t need as much power. It also comes with Anker’s top-tier safety features, MultiProtect and ActiveShield 3.0, which keep an eye on temperature, voltage, and current to keep your devices safe while charging.

This charging station really shows off Anker’s Prime series craftsmanship. With its textured silver design, it has a premium feel, and the detachable power cord makes it super convenient.

If you're after a versatile and efficient charging solution, this station’s a great choice. It may not be the most affordable, but it offers serious bang for your buck. With six high-speed ports, durable build quality, and a sleek, modern look, the Anker Prime 200W 6-Port GaN Charging Station is definitely a worthy upgrade, and especially so at its all-time low price.