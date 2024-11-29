Anker Prime Charger (250W, 6 Ports, GaNPrime) $110 $170 Save $60 The Anker Prime desktop charger provides up to 250W of power output across its six USB ports to juice up all your devices at once. It also has a LCD panel upfront to see the power output of each port. While the $170 MSRP is a bit too steep, a $60 discount makes the desktop charger a lot more affordable. $110 at Amazon

If, like me, you have several devices to juice up daily, a charging station can make your life significantly easier. While there's no dearth of options on the market, the Anker Prime 250W desktop charger stands out for its high power output and wide array of ports.

Anker's charging station is a bit too expensive at $170, though. If the high price tag made you hesitant about buying one, Amazon's Black Friday deal makes the Prime desktop charger much more affordable by discounting it to $110 — saving you $60.

Why should you buy this 250W Anker Prime desktop charger?

As its name suggests, the Anker Prime desktop charger provides a combined total output of 250W. It has six USB ports: four USB-C and two USB-A to charge all your devices. The USB-C ports are at the front, beneath the LCD panel, while the two USB-A ports are on the right.

The first USB-C port provides 140W of power to fast charge your MacBook Pro at full speed. The other three ports are limited to 100W output, which is more than good enough for all your other devices. The USB-A ports are limited to 22.5W output each. Again, more than sufficient for most devices.

By default, the Anker Prime desktop charger will intelligently detect the connected devices and adjust the power output accordingly. But you can take things in your hands and use the rounded knob on the right side to individually adjust the power output for each port.

As if the power output was not already overkill, Anker’s charging station goes a step further with built-in Wi-Fi, allowing you to monitor the charging status of your connected devices through its companion mobile app.

For peace of mind, Anker provides a 24-month warranty on the Prime Desktop Charger. If you have plenty of devices to charge, including a MacBook Pro, Anker's Prime desktop charger is worth investing in, but only at its discounted Black Friday price of $110.