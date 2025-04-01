Anker Prime 240W GaN Charger $70 $140 Save $70 A charging station that can do it all. You get four ports total and up to 240W of total power. Right now, you can score a sizable discount that knocks 50% off for a limited time. $70 at Amazon

If you're looking to go all out on a new charging solution, then this Anker Prime 240W GaN charger is going to be just what you're looking for. Not only does it pack plenty of ports, but it also outputs a total of 240W as well, making it the ideal charger for all your devices, big and small.

While this charger is normally priced at $140, it can now be had for much less, with a staggering discount that knocks 50% off. That drops the price down to just $70, which is the lowest price we've seen for this model. So, if this sounds like what you're looking for, get this deal while you can.

What's great about the Anker Prime 240W GaN charger?

Source: Anker

Chargers can really be hit or miss, but with Anker's products, you're usually going to get something that's pretty reliable. That's why this 240W GaN charger is a fantastic one to go with, thanks to its simple design, port selection, and price. You get four USB ports in total, with three USB-C and one USB-A.

When it comes to power, you get 240W total, but up to 140W from just one port. Of course, with this, you can charge any device on the market that can take power from a USB, making it ideal for laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other popular accessories. And if you want, you can use all the ports at once to charge all your devices.

With so much power in motion, Anker equips this charger with its ActiveShield 2.0 technology that monitors the temperature to ensure proper function even under hard loads. And just in case you run into any issues, there's a 24-month warranty from Anker so you can get proper support.

Just be sure to clip the coupon to get the lowest price, or enter code "0UFGJ45N" during checkout to save. Or if you're looking for something different, we have some other great chargers that we think you should take a look at.