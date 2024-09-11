Lowest price ever Anker Zolo Power Bank $18 $26 Save $8 A fantastic power bank that offers a 10,000mAh capacity and lots of power at 30W. It's great for smartphones, tablets, and accessories. Right now, you can grab this power bank for its lowest price yet at just $18. $18 at Amazon

There are a lot of great power banks from a variety of different companies. But if you're looking for some of the best, it's hard not to think of Anker, especially since the brand offers a variety of high-quality charging accessories that come in a range of different prices and designs. With that said, we like the Anker Zolo Power Bank because it offers a good capacity at 10,000mAh, but can also output a lot of power too, coming in at up to 30W.

This makes this power bank not only great for smaller devices like some of the best smartphones of 2024, but it can also power larger products like tablets and laptops too. Of course, what really sets this product apart from others is the affordable price. Although it has an original retail price of $26, it can now be had for much less, with a stellar discount that knocks 31% off, dropping it down to just $18.

What's great about Anker's Zolo Power Bank?

When it comes to power banks, perhaps the most important elements that you want to be on the lookout for how much capacity it has and its charging speed. Luckily, the Anker Zolo power bank gets things right with a 10,000mAh capacity, which is more than enough to charge most phones at least once, and still have some juice left to charge the phone up to at least 40% a second time.

Of course, the amount of times you can charge a phone will vary by model, but for the most part, 10,000mAh should be more than enough if you're out with the phone for the whole day. The power bank also offers rapid charging speeds that can hit up to 30W, which is great for smartphones, but can also be used for tablets and some Chromebooks as well. You can also recharge the power bank at 20W, ensuring that it'll always be ready to go.

Perhaps what's most convenient about the Zolo is that it has a built-in USB-C cable that ensures you'll never leave home without a cable. Of course, if you need to charge more than one device at a time, you can also do that too, thanks to the extra USB-C port. So if you've been on the lookout for a new power bank, this one's going to be it. Just get it while you can, because a deal like this isn't going to last long.