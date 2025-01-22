Anker Zolo Power Bank $25 $50 Save $25 A fantastic power bank with plenty of power and lots of great features. The best part is that this power bank is now on sale, falling to its lowest price yet at just $25. $25 at Amazon

Anker's one of those brands that's been around for a while and offers a ton of great products for mobile devices. So, whether you're looking for a charger, power bank, or just cables — Anker's a pretty solid choice when it comes to these accessories.

While most of the brand's offerings are already pretty affordable, we never pass up on a chance to save. With that said, the brand's Zolo Magnetic power bank is now on sale for a limited time, knocking 50% off with the current promotion, bringing it down to a record-low of just $25.

What's great about the Anker Zolo Magnetic Power Bank?

This power bank features a 10,000mAh battery which is good for charging up most smartphones more than once. Not only that, but you also get a built-in USB-C cable, along with wireless charging too. Furthermore, the wireless charging pad supports magnetic connectivity, which makes it easy to connect and align for the best wireless charging experience.

While magnetic wireless charging isn't really a big thing with Android phones yet, with brands like Google and Samsung committing to the Qi2 standard, it should make it more common. Of course, if your phone doesn't have it, you can always just purchase an adapter that costs just a couple of bucks.

When it comes to charging speeds, you can reach up to 30W, which is great if you're in a rush. Plus, this power bank can be used for larger devices as well, like tablets and even some laptops. In addition to all of the above, there's also a built-in kickstand that can be used to position your phone at just the right angle in order to enjoy your movies or just surf the web.

For the most part, you really can't go wrong with this power bank at its current price of just $25. Just be sure to redeem the coupon so you can purchase one of these accessories for $25. If you don't see the coupon on the product page, you can also use code "AKBTR1685" during check out to get the same promotion.