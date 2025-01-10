Your changes have been saved Anker Zolo Magnetic Power Bank $19 $40 Save $21 A fantastic power bank that's now down to its lowest price for Amazon Prime members. Get it for just $19 while you can because this deal won't last long. $19 at Amazon

We have quite a few favorites when it comes to power banks, but if you're looking for one that can charge your device wirelessly and connect magnetically, then Anker is going to be a good brand to go with. Of course, magnetic wireless power banks aren't exactly cheap, which is why this deal on the Anker Zolo magnetic power bank is so important.

Not only are you getting a relatively compact 10,000mAh power bank, but as mentioned before, it's wireless and can magnetically connect to compatible phones. While it normally comes in at $40, it can now be had for much less, with a discount that knocks $10 off. Where things get really interesting is if you're an Amazon Prime member, you can save even more, as you'll get special pricing that drops it down to just $19.

What's great about the Anker Zolo magnetic power bank?

Having a power bank with you can be a lifesaver. Not only is this power bank from Anker powerful with up to 30W of charging, but it also has excellent capacity as well, at 10,000mAh. As mentioned before, the thing that makes this one special is that it offers wireless charging up to 7.5W and can magnetically attach to compatible devices.

Most Android phones don't have magnetic capabilities, but you can always just grab an adapter for cheap. Those looking to upgrade phones this year will also be happy to know that Samsung and Google's upcoming phones will offer built-in Qi2 compatibility, so you should be good to go there as well.

If you're not that much of a fan when it comes to wireless charging, this power bank can also be used with a wire as well. And if all of that wasn't enough, Anker offers an 18-month warranty on this power bank just in case something goes wrong. This is the lowest price we've seen to date on this power bank, so get it while you can.