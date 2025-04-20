Anker 10K Power Bank $16 $26 Save $10 This Anker power bank features a built-in charging cable that can also be used as a strap to carry it around or attach to bags and luggage. You get a 10,000mAh capacity, along with 30W charging. For a limited time, Amazon Prime members can save big, with this discount knocking it down to just $16. $16 at Amazon

We've all been there, you're out and about, and you glance down at your phone, and the battery bar is in the red. While it'd be great if you could just plug in on the spot, that typically isn't an option. That's when a power bank comes in handy, allowing you to juice up on the go, without the need for a wall charger.

But some of these devices can be expensive, which is why this Anker model that's on sale is an absolute must-buy if you've been thinking about investing in a power bank. For a limited time, Amazon Prime members can score a hefty discount that drops the price down to just $16. This is one of the best prices we've seen, so get it while you can.

What's great about this Anker power bank?

While we'd love to say it's all about the price, that isn't quite the case, since this Anker power bank offers a wealth of great features as well. First, you're getting an impressive capacity here at 10,000mAh, which is more than enough if you're looking to fully charge up most smartphones a couple of times.

In addition, the power bank also supplies up to 30W, which means there's plenty of power, and charges will be quick. Of course, this also means that you can easily charge larger devices as well, like tablets and even some laptops. As mentioned before, there's also a built-in cable, so you don't have to carry anything extra.

Furthermore, the power bank can also recharge quickly as well, supporting an input of up to 20W. And all of this comes in a relatively compact package, which makes it perfect to take with you when you're out and about. For the most part, you really can't go wrong here, especially at the newly discounted price of just $16.

If you're not fully convinced, you're welcome to take a look at some of the other great power banks that we recommend. But for most, we think this $16 one from Anker is going to be the perfect fit. So be sure to grab it while you can, because this deal won't be around for long.