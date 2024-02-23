Anker A83C2 10-in-1 USB-C Hub Lowest Price! $30 $47 Save $17 Anker's A83C2 10-in-1 USB-C hub offers a complete one-stop solution for connecting multiple devices in one place. With 10 individual ports, including a 5Gbps USB-C, two 5Gbps USB-A, an SD/TF card slot, 4K 30Hz HDMI port, and 1080p 60Hz VGA port, you can connect portable storage devices, external displays, and more all by just plugging into a single USB-C port. An excellent value for just $30. $30 at Amazon

While laptops are an essential part of work and play, there's no denying just how restrictive they can be out of the box. Depending on the model, the ports you get are limited, preventing you from hooking up external monitors and other devices simultaneously without making some sacrifices. That's why a good USB-C hub is an essential add-on for any laptop owner.

These simple plug-and-play devices provide additional ports to connect all of your devices, from portable hard drives to SD cards and then some. Price wise, though, these things vary from dirt cheap to close to a hundred dollars depending on what you're after. However, Amazon has a special limited-time offer on the Anker A83C2 USB-C hub, a fully-loaded 10-in-1 solution, for just $30 this weekend.

Why this Anker A83C2 10-in-1 USB-C Hub deal is worth your money

Considering that there are USB-C hubs triple the price that feature fewer ports than Anker's A83C2 does, the value here is second to none. Complete with USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, and SD slot, and more, this is one of the best USB-C hubs you'll find for the money right now.

These are an essentiall accessory if you own a Chromebook, but to be honest, even standard laptop users can benefit greatly from picking up one of these 10-in-1 hubs. Featuring a 4K 30Hz HDMI port, 1080p 60Hz VGA port, two USB-A 5Gbps ports, a USB-C 5Gbps out port, a 1Gbps ethernet port, and an SD / TF card slot, you can connect and charge a number of devices all from this single hub.

Need some more screen real estate? You can add two external displays with this thing. Got some photos you need to pull from your camera for editing? The SD slot makes it easy to get to work. Heck, you can even hardwire your internet through it thanks to the built-in ethernet port. It's basically a Swiss army knife, just in the form of USB hub for your laptop..

It's also at an incredible price right now, dropping to its lowest point ever of just $30 this weekend. Normally almost $50, the savings this deal offers is hard to pass up, especially if you're a laptop or Chromebook owner desparate for some extra ports to connect your accessories with.