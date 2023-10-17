Source: Anker Anker 511 Charger (Nano 3, 30W) $17 $23 Save $6 Anker's 511 Nano 3 charger is a must-have for any tech or travel bag. Its foldable prongs allow it to get small and portable, its 30W is powerful enough to charge most smartphones and tablets, and it supports PD and PPS (Samsung) fast charging tech. At just $17, it's a no-brainer. $17 at Amazon

Few things in the world of tech are easier to recommend than an Anker charging accessory. The company has built a reputation for producing reliable products at affordable prices. That's why when the Anker 511 charger went on sale we knew we had to highlight it. It's the current 'best overall' pick in our roundup of the best Samsung Galaxy S23 PPS chargers, it strikes a great balance between power and portability, and right now you can grab one (or more) for just $17.

Why you should buy the Anker 511 USB-C charger

Honestly at this price, just trust us and buy one. Even if you don't absolutely need a new daily phone charger, get one and toss it in your laptop or travel bag. The 511 is ultra portable and powerful enough to charge most smartphones and tablets, and because it supports both PD and PPS tech, it can fast charge most phones (30W or less) as well. This makes it the perfect backup in the event something happens to your main phone charger, or for those times you want to travel light.

Some other features worth highlighting on the 511 include its foldable prongs, which make it even more portable and less likely to get/cause damage while traveling, and its unique colorways. Where most chargers are typically either white or black, this one is available in colors like purple, blue, and green. Anker's ActiveShield 2.0 tech is also worth mentioning, as it checks the charger's temperature something like 3 million times per day to avoid overheating and overcharging.

There's really not much else to say here. The Anker 511 is one of our favorite PD/PPS chargers, it comes with a 2-year warranty, and it's currently on sale for nearly 30% off. Note that it doesn't include a USB-C cable, so if you need or want one you'll have to check out our best USB-C cables roundup, but otherwise there is no reason why you shouldn't pick up at least one of these today for $17.