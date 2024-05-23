Anker Soundcore Sport X10 $50 $80 Save $30 Anker's Soundcore Sport X10 headphones pack a punch with powerful bass and flexible ear loops that ensure they stay secure. They're also built tough with an IPX7 rating for water and sweat resistance, and they can keep the tunes going for up to eight hours on a single charge. $50 at Amazon

If your earbuds keep falling out during your workouts or runs, consider switching to something more exercise-friendly. Workout earbuds and headphones, like the Soundcore by Anker Sport X10, are built to stay put no matter how active you are. Whether you're running or just strolling with your dog, these headphones are a great choice. Usually priced at $80, the Soundcore Sport X10 true wireless earbuds are currently on sale for $50 on Amazon, saving you $30 off the regular price.

Why you should buy the Soundcore Sport X10 earbuds

The Sport X10 earbuds tackle a major annoyance for those with an active lifestyle: that annoying feeling when your earbuds start to slip out. They come with flexible hooks that wrap around your ears for a secure fit, no matter what you're doing. What sets them apart is that these hooks can rotate up to 210 degrees, allowing you to adjust them for a perfect, comfy fit that stays put through even the toughest workouts.

The Sport X10 earbuds are ready to handle anything from intense gym workouts to runs in the rain, thanks to their IPX7 rating, which ensures they're both water and sweat resistant. Plus, they deliver great sound quality with powerful bass and 22 different EQ settings available through the Soundcore app. They're especially great for pumping up your gym sessions with bass-heavy tunes that keep you motivated and moving.

The Soundcore Sport X10 earbuds have landed on a few of our "best of" lists, earning top marks as the best earbuds for the Google Pixel Watch 2. Some reviewers rave about their sound quality and battery life. These buds feature swiveling ear hooks that adjust to fit various ear sizes comfortably. They’re already a wallet-friendly option in the wireless earbuds market, and with a $30 discount, it’s a great time to add a little extra bounce to your step. If these aren't exactly what you're looking for, make sure to check out our current roundup of deals on other earbuds and headphones.