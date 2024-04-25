Anker Soundcore Space A40 $49 $100 Save $51 You don't want to miss out on these Anker Soundcore Space A40 wireless earbuds that are now 51% off. You get impressive sound, excellent ANC, and a ton of other features. You won't find a better deal on these earbuds as they drop to their lowest price to date. $49 at Amazon

If you're looking for a great pair of earbuds that won't cost you an arm and leg, these Soundcore Space A40 by Anker are going to be right up your alley. Not only do you get earbuds that are compact and sleek, but you also get impressive performance as well, with rich sound and jaw-dropping ANC.

But best of all, it's really the price that sets these apart right now, coming in far below their original retail, with a massive 51% discount. You can now score these earbuds for just $49, which is an absolute steal. And be sure to get them while you can, because at this price, this deal won't last long.

What's great about Anker's Soundcore Space A40?

Source: Anker

There's nothing like listening to your favorite tunes while you're out and about, and these Anker Soundcore Space A40 earbuds are a great way to enjoy music while on the go. Not only do you get a comfortable fit with a compact size, but you also get rich and robust sound thanks to the brand's Double-layer Diaphragm Drivers.

Because of these drivers, audio will sound crisp and pronounced, while also maintaining depth with impressive lows. You can even take your sound to a new level with support for Hi-Res audio from supported sources. You can even customize the sound to your liking with 22 EQ settings using the accompanying app.

Another great quality about these earbuds is their ability to cancel out external noises that may be jarring to your listening experience. Anker shares that the Soundcore Space A40 earbuds can reduce external noise up to 98%, which is fantastic. Of course, another thing that's really important is operating time, and these can surely go the distance with up to 50 hours of use with the included charging case.

And if you somehow manage to drain the battery, you can always do a quick top up with a 10-minute charge providing four hours of listening time. Another great perk of these earbuds is the ability to stay connected with two devices, which means you can seamlessly switch from one source to another without reconnecting the earbuds.

You really do get a lot of bang for your buck with these earbuds, with many of the stand-out features rivaling some of the best earbuds out right now. We saw how popular these became when they previously went on sale, so if you missed them last time, don't sleep on this deal, because at this price, it won't last long.