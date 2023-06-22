Source: Anker Soundcore by Anker Life Q35 Wireless Headphones $80 $130 Save $50 The Soundcore by Anker Life Q35 are wireless headphones that prioritize function over form. They feature support for hi-res LDAC sound, multi-mode noise cancelling, and up to 40 hours of battery life. These headphones are solid at their retail price, and even better with today's discount. $80 at Amazon

Anker, under its Soundcore brand, makes some of the best cheap wireless headphones on the market. As it has shown with its charging accessories, the company has developed a real knack for producing reliable products at affordable prices. The Soundcore Life Q35 headphones are a great example of that. They offer higher-end features like ANC and multi-device pairing, along with fast charging and 40+ hour battery life, and right now they are on sale for just $80.

Why you should buy the Anker Soundcore Life Q35 wireless headphones

Function over form. If you want the most stylish, or premium-looking headphones, you're going to want to look elsewhere. But if you want a pair of wireless headphones that offer a ton of features and incredible battery life, and won't break the bank, the Q35 are an excellent choice. Straight out of the box, sound is bass-heavy, and the quality is about what you'd expect from cans in this category. However, between the custom EQ settings in the Soundcore app and the ability to plug the headphones into your device and listen over the wire, you can improve things quite a bit with a little tweaking. The same goes for the noise canceling — it's mediocre on default, but it can get a lot better by switching up some of the settings.

In addition to ANC, the Q35 headphones also contain a number of other features you don't always see in this price range. There's support for LDAC, Sony's lossless Bluetooth codec that allows for hi-res wireless audio, and NFC pairing, so all it takes is a quick tap to pair with Android phones. There's also multipoint support to let you pair a second device, and a built-in sensor that detects when you've removed the headphones for automatic play and pause. Perhaps the most impressive feature, though, is the battery life. Anker claims about 40 hours per charge, but in testing, some users have reported more than 50 hours — with ANC on. Combine this with fast charging, and the Q35 make for an awesome travel companion.

As with any other sub-$100 headphones, there are some shortcomings here. The body is made of plastic, and the memory foam ear pads aren't very thick, so these aren't going to feel as solid or as comfortable as more expensive headsets with metal components and robust pads. Regardless, if you look at the Q35 package as a whole, with all of these features and Anker's track record in this space, it's hard to make an argument against these headphones at this price. Grab the Soundcore Life Q35, while you can, for just $80.