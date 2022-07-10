A good pair of wireless earbuds can cost hundreds of dollars, especially if you're getting them from those prestige brands. When Anker's Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro and Air 2 earbuds came out a couple years ago, they were priced at $150 and $100, respectively. But that's the thing with time: we've got some especially good deals going on right now that bring both products under $50. After all, who needs to wait until Prime Day?

The Liberty Air 2 buds feature sensors that detect when they've come out of your ears and automatically pause whatever you're listening to while the heftier Liberty 2 Pros get meatier drivers and, with their wingtip design, are meant to stay in your ears when you're running out and about. Both of these can be used in single-bud mode and they can get you at least 7 hours of listening time per charge and their charging cases supporting both USB-C as well as Qi wireless charging. And if you consider price to be a feature, well, they have it now.

The Liberty Air 2 buds have been on a steady drop ever since they came out. They've been hanging out under $40 for a few months, but pricing has been pushed down yet again, this time crossing under the $35 mark on Amazon. It's an evergreen option if you want something to stick in your ears while lying down.

The Liberty 2 Pro buds, meanwhile, have been floating around $60 in recent months, but are now down to $50 or one-third of their MSRP. These are the ones you'll want to pick up for someone's birthday coming up quick, especially if they're jogging in 95° weather.

Grab Anker's Soundcore Liberty Air 2 and 2 Pro for their lowest prices yet on Amazon

Air 2 - $352 Pro - $50