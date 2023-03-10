Anker's Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds are an excellent pair, easily making it on our list of the best wireless earbuds you can buy right now. This model fits great, has fantastic ANC, and offers decent battery life. They're a great catch even at their full $170 price, but at $85, they're absolutely fantastic.

Why you'll love the Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro

This isn't the first time we've seen the Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds available for a good price, but they haven't really gone below $100 other than on special occasions, like Black Friday or Christmas. Seeing them available for such a great price now should make you want to get a pair.

The Liberty 3 Pros are ideal for those who work in noisy environments or who want to focus on the music while traveling by bus, for instance. They have fantastic active noise canceling, and that's helped out by some great ear tips. It's not often that we see four different sizes available with earbuds; sometimes, that extra option is needed for that perfect seal. Plus, they also have four different sizes for the ear wings, so you can mix them to match your ears precisely.

Sound quality is excellent with these earbuds, and so is the battery life — you can enjoy up to eight hours of music on a single charge and up to 32 hours with the charging case. The Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are also super easy to customize, thanks to the dedicated app, which we particularly enjoyed during the review process. You can play around with the controls, adjust EQ, and more. So go ahead and place your order for the Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro now, while the price is still this incredibly low.