Source: Anker Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro The Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds offer the sound quality and ANC you'd expect from a set that costs twice as much. They support both LDAC and multipoint, and they are an absolute steal at $85. $170 at Amazon $170 at Best Buy

There's an old saying that goes, "you get what you pay for." That holds true for a number of consumer goods, but that's not necessarily the case with the Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds. These earbuds feature surprisingly-good sound quality, and are some of the best noise-canceling wireless earbuds you can buy. We think they offer a lot of value at their normal price of $170, but we dare you to find a better pair of earbuds at their sale price of just $85.

Why you should buy the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro wireless earbuds

In our review of the Liberty 3 Pro, we said they were some of the best-sounding true wireless earbuds under $200. That great sound comes from its coaxial dual-driver composition, which consists of a larger driver dedicated to bass and mids, and a smaller driver for highs. They also support the LDAC codec, which allows you to stream high-resolution audio over Bluetooth connections. Obviously, the media source you are listening to needs to also support LDAC for this to be of any use, but that appears to be the direction most of the streaming services are headed these days.

Also contributing to the great sound quality is a nice selection of tip and wing options, to ensure a comfortable, custom fit, in even the most oddly-shaped ear canals, and excellent ANC. Soundcore calls the feature HearID, and it actually analyzes your ears, using the level of in-ear pressure to create a tailored profile that optimizes noise reduction. You do not typically see ANC this good on sub $200 earbuds, and you certainly don't see it on sub-$100 models. Rounding out the features are impressive battery life — up to 7 hours with the ANC off — multipoint support for connecting 2 devices, and touch controls for doing things like activating transparency mode, or engaging Google Assistant.

Perhaps the only real knock against the earbuds is that they only have an IPX4 rating. This means they're only protected against light water splashes, which essentially rules them out for long workouts, and intense yard work. If that's what you're after, we have a great roundup of the best workout earbuds that are sure to stand up to the elements. These are more for folks who place sound quality and ANC quality above all else. If that's you, and you're at all in the market for a pair of sub $200 earbuds, run — don't walk — to grab the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro for $85.