Summary Anker Soundcore P20i wireless earbuds are an affordable option at just $24, offering powerful sound, 30 hours of playtime, and two built-in microphones for clear calls.

These earbuds, from a trusted brand, have oversize drivers for enhanced sound quality and customizable EQ presets.

With a portable, water-resistant case and 10 hours of battery life per charge, these earbuds are a great choice for music-lovers on the go.

Source: Amazon Anker Soundcore P20i wireless earbuds $24 $40 Save $16 For true wireless earbuds that don't cost too much and won't disappoint you, these Anker Soundcore P20i earbuds hit a sweet spot. The $40 earbuds are down to just $24 now on Amazon and come in three different color options. $24 at Amazon

Wireless earbuds are not just trendy these days, but instead they are must-haves for music-lovers and podcast aficionados. Earbuds are useful for so many occasions, from workouts to casual strolls through the city. Ones with built-in microphones allow you to take calls or hold Zoom meetings from your home office. If you’re looking for a new pair of earbuds without having to spend top dollar, check out the Anker Soundcore P20i, now down to $24 from its original retail price of $40.

Voted Amazon’s Choice and coming from one of our favorite brands, these earbuds feature powerful sound, 30 hours of playtime, and two built-in microphones for clear calls. You can choose from black, blue, or white color options.

Why buy the Anker Soundcore P20i earbuds now?

Getting a decent pair of earbuds for just $24 is nearly unheard of: most offers like this are for much cheaper brands and apply to earbuds that will most likely disappoint those looking for quality sound. Anker consistently produces great technology, from headphones to charging cables. These earbuds are no exception to that.

The P20i earbuds are true wireless earbuds with oversize 10mm drivers, delivering powerful bass and enhanced sound for your favorite songs and podcasts. With 22 EQ presets, you can customize sound preferences to your liking. Gamers can enjoy a more immersive experience with active gaming mode via the Soundcore app. The earbuds also feature a “Find My Earbuds” setting which will emit noise from a lost earbud.

You get 10 hours of battery life per full charge and a case that extends it up to 30 hours, so you won’t have to worry about running out of juice even if you use the earbuds all day long. Just a quick 10-minute charge will give you two extra hours of playtime.

The case itself is extremely portable and lightweight. It has a lanyard attached to it, so you can hook it onto your backpack or keys. It’s also small enough to slip into your pocket or purse. The earbuds and case are both water-resistant.