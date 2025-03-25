Anker Soundcore AeroFit Open-Ear Headphones $50 $130 Save $80 The perfect pair of earbuds for runners and workouts. Right now, you can score some serious savings here with a discount that knocks over half off. $50 at Amazon

It can be hard to find a pair of earbuds that fits really well for workouts and runs. But Anker's Soundcore Aerofit is going to be a perfect option to pick up, and they're not going to burn a hole in your wallet.

Related Best wireless earbuds in 2025 Your ears deserve the best, so choose the best wireless earbuds

You get a comfortable fit, great sound, and impressive protection against the elements. Best of all, during Amazon's Big Spring Sale, you can now grab them for less, with a discount that knocks over half off, coming in at just $50 for a very limited time.

What's great about the Anker Soundcore Aerofit?

Source: Anker

When it comes to the design of these earbuds, they wrap around your ears, offering a tight fit that's also quite comfortable. They're also extremely lightweight, which means you can wear them for hours, and they also work extremely well for workouts and runs.

Perhaps the most important thing, though, is that you're getting elite protection with an IPX7 rating that protects against water and sweat. And, of course, you also get pretty good sound too, which means you can easily enjoy all your favorite music.

Of course, you'll want to be aware of your surroundings when you have these on, and Anker provides a simple solution thanks to its open-ear design. Call quality is also quite good here with four microphones to keep your voice clarity at its peak during calls.

When it comes to battery life, you're looking at around 11 hours of use on a single charge, and up to 42 hours more from the included charging case. A quick 10-minute top-up will get four hours of use just in case you forgot to charge the night before.

You also get multipoint connectivity, which makes it easy to swap from one device to another without having to pair and repair. Overall, these earbuds are the ones to go with if you need something that can stay in your ears during challenging moments. Plus, they aren't all that expensive right now with this great discount during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.