Simply put, you won't find another pair of earbuds that can do what the Anker Soundcore A30i does at a price that simply can't be matched. While these earbuds are normally $50, they can now be yours for far less if you're an Amazon Prime member, as a new discount has slashed prices by 70%, bringing them down to just $15 for a very limited time.

What's great about the Anker Soundcore A30i earbuds?

Not only do you get a compact design, but you also get excellent features with the Soundcore A30i as well. While the sound is great, the thing that takes these earbuds to another level is the active noise cancelation, which's actually pretty good, with the ability to block out noise of up to 46dB.

The Soundcore A30i also features a transparency mode that will allow you to hear the world around you, and you can even activate 3D sound to get a truly immersive experience when listening to your music and movies. The earbuds also feature four microphones, which means calls are clear, and your callers get to hear your voice just as you intend.

And those that like to seamlessly transition from one device to another will be happy to know that the earbuds also support multipoint connectivity, making it easy to move from one product to another without having to pair the earbuds again and again. While we can recommend some great cheap wireless earbuds, none will come close when it comes to price and features.

So be sure to pick these up right now for just $15 if you're an Amazon Prime member. There's no other way to get this special price, so you'll need to sign up for Prime or ask a friend. Regardless, don't miss out because this is the lowest price we've seen.