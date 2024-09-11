Lowest price ever Anker Soundcore A20i $19 $30 Save $11 The Anker Soundcore A20i earbuds deliver great sound at a low price. Right now, a fantastic discount knocks them down to just $19. $19 at Amazon

It's hard to find a good pair of wireless earbuds that checks all the boxes and still manages to come in at under $50. But we think these Anker Soundcore A20i earbuds are going to come close, nailing all the core features you'd want from a pair of earbuds, delivering great sound, excellent battery life, and coming in with a price that you really can't believe. For a limited time, you can grab the Soundcore A20i earbuds for just $19, thanks to a solid discount from Amazon that knocks 37% off the original retail price. But be quick because this deal won't last long.

What's great about the Anker Soundcore A20i wireless earbuds?

The Soundcore A20i wireless earbuds come in a compact size, are lightweight, and deliver great sound for a price that you really can't pass up. In addition, you get excellent battery life with up to nine hours of use, and an additional 28 hours from the included charging case. And if you manage to drain it to zero, you can simply charge it for 10 minutes to listen for up to two hours.

As mentioned before, the earbuds sound good right out of the box, but you can also customize the audio using 22 different EQ profiles. The earbuds also offer touch controls on the side of the buds, which can be used to control the playback of music and other functions like answering and ending calls. And those that are on the phone all day will appreciate the call quality that the Soundcore's can deliver using a little AI magic and the two built-in microphones.

Overall, a simple pair of earbuds that really punches above its weight and price point. Over 7,000 Amazon customers have purchased this item, and it currently has an average rating that lands at 4.4 stars out of five. So if you've been looking for an affordable pair of earbuds, these are going to be it. And if you're still on the fence and want to check out more affordable options, we have a few recommendations.