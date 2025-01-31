Anker Soundcore 2 $28 $45 Save $17 A portable speaker that packs great sound and fantastic durability, that is now priced well below retail, with a discount that knocks 38% off. $28 at Amazon

If you're someone that loves to listen to their music loud but doesn't have the budget for a Sonos, then this Anker Soundcore 2 portable speaker is going to be right up your alley. Not only do you get great sound, but it's also quite durable as well, meaning it's good to go wherever you take it. Furthermore, you get up to 24 hours of use, and it's now down to a low price of just $28.

What's great about the Anker Soundcore 2?

So what do you get with this speaker? Well, the most important thing here is that this speaker sounds good, with two drivers that can output a clear and robust sound that's great for indoor and outdoor use.

If you're looking to get more sound out of the Anker Soundcore 2, you'll be happy to know that you can pair two of these together to get an even better experience. As stated before, this speaker is durable, meant to work in all environments.

It has an IPX7 rating that protects it against water and dust, and it can also withstand extreme temperatures as well. In addition, you get plenty of hours of playback, with up to 24 hours on a single charge.

And while this speaker can be controlled using your phone via Bluetooth, there's also physical playback and volume control buttons as well. For the most part, you really can't go wrong with this model, especially with over 129,000 reviews, a 4.6-star rating, and its current price of just $28.

Of course, if you're still on the fence, and want to take a look at some other options, we have some other great portable speaker recommendations as well.