The Anker Solix F3800 is a high-capacity portable power station that can power virtually any device. It's one of the most complete portable power stations on the market, featuring plenty of ports, sockets, and app connectivity. Whether you're looking to power your home during an outage, charge your electric vehicle, power professional appliances at a flea market, or take it on a road trip, this versatile power solution promises to deliver.

It's not perfect, though, especially because it's expensive and bulky. Let's see if it's worth the price and convenient enough to power your devices.

Price, availability, and specs

Expensive, even with a discount

The Anker Solix F3800 costs a whopping $3,999 just for the power station, without considering the optional expansion packs or solar panels. When bundled with an expansion pack, it traditionally costs $6,500, but a current discount brings the price down to $4,700.

In addition, solar panels are also pricey; a single 400W or two 200W will set you back a whopping $3,500 and $5,000, respectively, when bundled with the F3800.

Specifications Brand Anker Dimensions 27.56 x 15.57 x 15.26 inches Weight 132 pounds AC Output ports 6 ports AC Input rating 120V~15A (3H Max), 12A (Continuous), 60Hz Solar input rating 11-32V⎓10A; 32V-60V⎓25A (1,200W Max Each) USB Ports 3x USB-C and 2x USB-A Battery type LiFePO4 Protection Fuses Connectivity Wi-Fi Expandable Yes Operating temperature Charging: 32°F - 104°F / Discharging: -4°F - 104°F Weather resistance No UPS Mode Yes Lights Yes Expand

What's good about the Anker F3800?

It's easy to use and offers plenty of standard ports

Close

One of the Anker Solix F3800's standout features is its plethora of standard ports. These include six regular type A/B American power outlets, three USB-C ports, and two USB-A ports, catering to an array of electronic devices and appliances.

In addition, it comes with a NEMA 14-50 outlet for EV charging and RV power, and a NEMA 14-30R outlet, specifically designed to power RVs. This port variety ensures you can connect everything from household appliances to mobile devices and specialized equipment, making it a highly versatile power station.

On its own, the F3800 can deliver up to 6kW, enough to run power-hungry appliances, such as washers and dryers. If you need more power, though, you can connect it to another F3800 for a maximum 12kW output. With that much power, you can supply electricity to many appliances and even your central AC. It also makes the F3800 perfect for outdoor events or camping trips, as you don't need to worry about what devices you can power.

The F3800's expandability is another strength. It can be expanded by connecting to another unit or up to twelve external batteries, increasing the capacity from 3.84kWh for a standalone F3800 to a massive 53.8kWh. This is particularly useful if you require more power for extended periods, such as prolonged power outages or off-grid living.

The Anker Solix F3800 can be connected to the grid with an optional home backup kit, providing a reliable power source during outages or reducing energy consumption. This is perfect for those living in areas with frequent power interruptions or who want to lower their reliance on the grid.

When it comes to charging, the Anker Solix F3800 offers various options. The most environmentally friendly way is connecting it to solar panels, which results in a full battery in about two hours on a sunny day, with up to 2,400W input. There are two XT-600 ports on the side, and using an adapter, you can connect to several solar panels that use standard MC4 connectivity. Naturally, it can also be recharged using AC power or a 12V socket.

The F3800's LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) batteries are another significant advantage. They can charge to 100% without much degradation, and they're known for their safety, longevity, and stability, making them an excellent choice for a high-capacity power station. In fact, the cells come with a five-year warranty and are designed to last up to a decade.

​​​​Connectivity is another benefit, as you can remotely control the device over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to activate timers, check battery levels, and monitor input and output.

And don't worry about its size — the F3800 is relatively easy to move around thanks to its four wheels and handle. A deployable handle at the bottom also allows for easier lifting and carrying with the help of another person. So, it can be loaded onto a truck for travel or set up at an outdoor event, albeit with some effort.

What's bad about the Anker F3800?

It's bulky and heavy

Almost unsurprisingly, one of the primary drawbacks of the Anker Solix F3800 is its bulk and weight. At 27.56 x 15.57 x 15.26 inches and 132 pounds, it's not easy to carry or transport and can be challenging to load into a car or maneuver through tight spaces. Worse still, the device's portability is severely limited because it's almost impossible to lift and move without another person. For many, this will restrict its usability to more stationary applications, such as home backup or semi-permanent installations.

Another downside is the lack of detailed statistics or historical data in the app. You can only view live consumption, but can't track or analyze power usage over time. And the Anker Solix F3800 is also not weather-resistant, so it's not suited for outdoor use. You can purchase an additional protective cover separately to safeguard it from bad weather, but it can't be used outdoors if it's raining.

Price is another significant concern with the F3800. Even on sale, it remains a costly investment. The MSRP of $3,999, without considering expansion batteries or solar panels, is quite steep. The price of accessories quickly adds up, making it a premium investment you may have to plan for. Of course, you can always opt for a more budget-friendly option, like the Anker C1000, which is more portable and affordable.

Should you buy it?

The Anker Solix F3800 offers a range of impressive features, including extensive outlet and port options, expandable capacity, powerful output, flexible charging methods, and connectivity. However, its bulky design, high price, limited app features, and lack of an IP rating are notable downsides.

If you need a reliable, high-capacity power solution and are prepared to invest in its hefty price tag and manage its bulkiness, the Anker Solix F3800 could be worth it. But if you're looking for a more portable or budget-friendly option, it's better to consider other alternatives.

