A reliable power source is essential when you're out in the wild or experiencing an emergency. Portable power stations are excellent options, offering plenty of power in a compact form factor. The Anker Solix C300 DC delivers exactly that, packing 288Wh of power into a portable design. Whether you’re camping, traveling, or simply preparing for an outage, it promises versatility, sustainability, and long-lasting performance.

But how does it hold up in real-world use? Let’s dive into what makes this power station a worthy investment and where it falls short.

Anker C300 DC 8 / 10 $150 $200 Save $50

Solar panel compatibility

App-connected Cons A bit pricey

No power socket

A bit heavy to carry in a backpack $150 at Amazon $150 at Anker

Price, availability, and specs

Plenty of power, but a bit pricey

The Anker Solix C300 DC is available on Amazon and Anker's website for $200.

Another version, the Anker Solix C300, is also available and comes with three power sockets, and costs $250. It's bulkier and heavier, though, and comes without a car port.

Specifications Brand Anker Dimensions 4.9 × 4.7 × 7.9in Weight 6.17lb DC Output ports 1 Solar input rating 100W USB Ports 6 Battery type LiFePO4 Connectivity WiFi, Bluetooth Wireless charging output No Display Yes Expandable No Weather resistance No UPS Mode No Lights Yes Expand

What's good about the Anker C300 DC?

Portability and versatile charging

Close

At 30% smaller than most power stations in its class, the Anker Solix C300 DC is built with convenience in mind. Its convenient handle makes it easy to carry on outdoor adventures, providing a reliable power source that won’t weigh you down too much. Compared to the Anker Solix C1000, it's much easier to carry and a lot lighter.

It also doesn't neglect practicality, offering seven charging ports to power multiple devices at once. It features a 120W car socket, two 140W USB-C ports, one 100W USB-C port, and a mix of lower-wattage USB-C and USB-A ports for smaller devices. This makes the C300 DC perfect for anyone with a range of gadgets, from smartphones and laptops to drones or other outdoor gear.

What's more, it packs a 90,000mAh (288Wh) LiFePO4 battery. With this, the Anker C300 DC delivers enough juice to keep your essential tech charged. Whether you’re powering up during a camping trip or running multiple devices during an outage, you won’t run out of power quickly.

Plus, with two-way USB-C ports, you can fast charge to 80% in just one hour. This is especially useful when you're pressed for time and need a quick recharge. In addition, the C300 DC is compatible with 100W portable solar panels, allowing you to recharge it virtually anywhere, making it perfect for long outdoor adventures where you may not have access to electricity. By harnessing the power of the sun, it becomes an eco-friendly solution to staying powered up. I use it at home for powering up my phone and computer and even recharge most of my gear to benefit from free solar electricity. In all cases, the ability to recharge via solar panels, your car, or through USB-C adds a lot of flexibility.

What's more, the Anker C300 DC is app-connected, which means you can control and monitor its performance directly from your smartphone. This convenience is a nice touch, especially if you're charging it and want to monitor its progress remotely.

Lastly, it comes with a built-in lantern that you can dim. This makes it particularly useful in the outdoors or during emergencies when you need a quick light source.

What's bad about the Anker C300 DC?

It's a bit pricey and heavy

At $200, the Anker Solix C300 DC sits on the pricier side for a compact portable power station. While you can sometimes get it on sale or apply a coupon, the price could still be a sticking point for some users. However, considering its feature set, the investment is still worthwhile for those who need consistent power on the go.

Also, at 6.17 lb, it’s not the lightest option available if you want to carry it when walking, cycling, or hiking. While the built-in handle makes it easier to carry, some users might find the weight a bit cumbersome, particularly for extended hikes or traveling by foot. An optional strap for added portability is sold separately, which can add convenience. In any case, don't expect it to be as easy and light to carry as a regular power bank.

Another notable downside is the absence of an AC power adapter. This isn't necessarily an issue, as your phone or computer most probably shipped with one, but it's a bit of a shame Anker didn't bother including one at this price. For a power bank at this price point, this feels like a bit of a missed opportunity from Anker, especially considering the importance of a wall charger for recharging efficiency. It also goes without saying that, at this price, it doesn't ship with a solar panel, and you need to buy one separately.

Should you buy it?

It should definitely be considered

If you’re someone who spends a lot of time outdoors, needs a reliable power source for emergencies, or wants a power bank that offers both portability and versatility, the Anker Solix C300 DC Power Bank is an excellent choice. Its fast charging, solar compatibility, and multi-device support make it a powerful addition to any traveler’s or camper’s gear collection.

While it does have a few downsides, including the price, weight, and lack of a power socket, the added features, such as the app connectivity, solar charging, and the built-in lantern make it a well-rounded option for those needing portable power.

Overall, the Anker C300 DC offers good value for those willing to invest in a reliable, eco-friendly power solution.

