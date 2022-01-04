Trade shows like CES are all about wowing attendees with presentation and spectacle, and while that may be easy if you're showing off 120-inch high-refresh-rate OLED TVs, it's a little trickier when you're dealing with lower-key smart home and mobile devices. We've got plenty of love to go around, though, and for CES 2022 we're absolutely making a point to check in with companies like Anker, taking a look at all the new devices and accessories it's introducing, including a few under its eufy and Nebula sub-brands.

Let's actually start with Nebula, as this is a pretty neat one. Anker's introducing the Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K, a luggable Android TV 10-based projector with built-in handle and 30W speakers. As you can probably tell from the name, it's got a 4K resolution and uses laser projection, offering a decent-sounding 2,400 lumen brightness. Anker intends to crowdfund this one on Kickstarter later this month, ahead of a March release. Look for it to cost about $2,200.

Anker's got a trio of gadgets to announce: a pair of power-related accessories and a webcam. The Anker 535 Portable Power Station is an LFP-based power bank with 512Wh capacity and support for 60W USB-PD output. With four AC outlets and a built-in light bar it sounds relatively full-featured, and goes up for sale for $500 today.

The Anker 736 Nano II Charger is one of these tiny GaN units that pairs 100W output with a highly portable form factor. It can charge over two USB-C and one USB-A ports at once, and supports PPS. Sales get started in March, when it will cost a hefty $80.

We've also got the AnkerWork B600 Video Bar, a 2K, 30fps webcam. It's got fancy audio tricks like a beam-forming microphone, but the real selling point here might be the integrated, adjustable LED light bar, helping you to look as good as possible on your interminable meetings. You can pick one up in three weeks for about $220.

Finally, we're hearing about a couple new smart home cameras under the eufy brand. The battery-powered eufy Security Video Doorbell Dual does the neat trick of pairing an outward-facing camera to watch your property with a downward-pointing one that keeps an eye on packages. It claims up to 6 months of operation on a charge, supports AI-based object recognition, and works with Assistant. US sales begin in a month, with pricing set at $260.

If your car's your baby, check out the eufy Security Garage-Control Cam and Cam Plus. These units pair garage door control with the peace of mind of a camera. The standard Cam has a 1080p camera and supports a single garage door, while the Cam Plus upgrades to 2K and supports two doors. Sales open in March, with the options priced $100 and $130, respectively.

