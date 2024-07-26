Anker Prime Power Bank bundle $140 $206 Save $66 Anker's top-tier power bank delivers, with the most capacity you can pack into a device. while still being able to take it with you on planes. At 27,560mAh and up to 250W of charge, you're going to be able to power any device you can imagine. Not only that, you're also getting another 10,000mAh charger too. This bundle deal is a must-have if you're stocking up. $140 at Amazon

Power banks can really change the way you work and play, and can be an absolute lifesaver if you're someone that's constantly on your phone, tablet, or laptop. Not only do you have to stop worrying about when to charge, but you can also stop worrying about where you're going to charge as well. Over the years, power bank technology has come a long way, and now we're seeing some of the best products on the market to date. So, if you've been thinking about buying one, now's going to be a good time. And while there are literally thousands of different options from a variety of great brands, we recommend going with Anker.

Anker has been around for some time and has always delivered reliable and, more importantly, relatively affordable devices. And if you were looking for a power bank that can really do it all, Anker's Prime Power Bank is going to be it. While it normally comes priced at $179.99, it can now be had with a 32% discount that drops it down to just $139.99. And if that wasn't already a sweet deal, this special bundle we managed to find also throws in an Anker 10,000mAh power bank for free, which means, you're getting two great power banks for $139.99 for a limited time.

What's great about Anker's Prime Power Bank?

Anker's Prime Power Bank line made its debut roughly a year ago, giving those interested, a new and improved way to charge their devices on the go. This particular power bank features a 27,650mAh battery that really does push the upper limits. And while you can certainly build power banks with more capacity, Anker's been smart here and has purposely limited the upper value, so that it can be safely and legally transported on a plane adhering to FAA regulations.

This power bank also provides versatile connectivity with two USB-C ports and one USB-A port. And with up to 250W of power output, you can easily charge pretty much all devices without experiencing any issues. What's great is that the power bank can also be recharged quickly as well, supporting up to 170W. Furthermore, there's a digital display that can share the charging details of the battery and your devices at a glance. And if all of that wasn't enough, you can even monitor the power bank from an app.

And as mentioned before, you're going to get another power bank included with this deal, Anker's Zolo power bank, that has a capacity of 10,000mAh and a built-in USB-C cable for convenience. This power bank, although smaller, still offers excellent charging speeds coming in at 30W. Furthermore, it can also be recharged quickly as well, supporting up to a 20W charge. Again, you'll have the ability to charge up phones, tablets, and even smaller laptops too. And you're getting both of these power banks for an absolute steal at $139.99.

Now, these aren't exactly the cheapest prices we've seen for some power banks, but both of these models are very good. In particular, the Anker Prime Power Bank is one of the best that you can get right now, and as mentioned before, it's original retail price is $179.99. So, the fact that you can get both of these great models for just $139.99 makes this an absolute steal.