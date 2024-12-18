Your changes have been saved Anker Prime Power Bank (20,000mAh) $78 $130 Save $52 This is one of the best power banks that you can buy right now. Not only does it have plenty of ports, but it also packs lots of power too. Furthermore, you also get a digital display, and the discount brings it down to its lowest price yet. $78 at Amazon $78 at Anker

As device usage climbs, power banks have slowly become an essential part of many people's everyday carry. They can be used to power a multitude of devices, and come in a range of sizes with a variety of different features. But if you're looking for one that really tops them all, then this Anker Prime Power Bank is going to be right up your alley.

It offers excellent charging speeds, comes in at the perfect capacity and is now down to its lowest price of the year. This discount knocks 40% off its original retail price, which brings the power bank down to just $78. This is the best deal you're going to find on this power bank, so get it while you can at this price.

What's great about Anker's Prime Power Bank?

You're really getting a lot of bang for your buck with this device. Anker is know for making some of the best accessories on the market and this Prime Power Bank is no different. When it comes to capacity, this power bank comes in at 20,000mAh, which is more than enough to charge a phone, tablet, or accessory.

If you want to take things further, you can even charge a laptop, granted you won't be able to top up to full. In addition to its capacity, you also get excellent charging speeds as well, with a total output that tops out at 200W. With this kind of performance, you can charge all your devices quickly, which means less downtime.

What's great is that the power bank also supports fast recharging speeds as well, up to 100W. When it comes to port selection, you get two USB-C and one USB-A. You can use one port at a time or choose to use all three if you need to charge multiple devices at once. The digital display will give you charging stats at a glance, which can be helpful.

Overall, you can't go wrong with this power bank. It has the right features, great performance, and is now down to a price that can't and should not be ignored. It isn't the cheapest power bank out there, but it is one of the best that you can buy in 2024. So grab it now for $78 while you still can.