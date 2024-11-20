Anker Prime Power Bank (20,000mAh) $78 $130 Save $52 The Anker Prime power bank is the only answer if your portable charging requirements exceed smartphones. Packing a whopping 20,000mAh into a compact form factor, the Anker Prime can charge up to three devices simultaneously. It gets better! Need to power up a laptop? How about two? The Anker Prime can charge two devices at up to 100W simultaneously. You'll even find a handy display to check the power status and recharge time. $78 at Amazon

Probably one of the best ways to keep your devices charged up while on the go is going to be by using a power bank. And while there are a number of different options, we think that this Anker Prime Power Bank is going to be one of the best options thanks to its size, capacity, and price.

Normally, it's priced at $130, but in this early Black Friday deal you can now save 40% off by clipping the digital coupon on Amazon, bringing the price down to just $78. This is the lowest price we've seen for this power bank, which makes it a great time to buy. Just be sure to grab it while you can because a promotion like this won't last long.

What's great about the Anker Prime Power Bank?

There are a lot of things to love about this Anker power bank, but some of the highlights here include the device's capacity, which comes in at 20,000mAh, along with its display that can give you vital charging information at a glance. In addition, this power bank also offers tons of power, with up to 200W total, making it ideal for charging all your devices.

And when I say all devices, I really do mean all your devices. So feel confident knowing that you can charge smartphones and tablets, along with larger devices like laptops. Of course, the device will need to have a USB port, as Anker's power bank only offers charging via two USB-C and one USB-A port.

What's also great about this power bank is that it can also recharge fairly quickly as well, with support for up to 100W. With the right charger, you can recharge this power bank to full in just a little over an hour. As mentioned before, this power bank also has a display which can show you the charging status of connected devices, along with the power bank.

In addition to all of the above, Anker provides a 24-month warranty for this device, just in case you need support along the way. For the most part, you really can't go wrong with this power bank. It's compact enough to carry with you on short trips or long hauls, and provides plenty of power too. Just grab it while you can, because this is a deal you won't want to miss.