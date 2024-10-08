Anker Prime Power Bank (9.6K, 65W, Fusion) $60 $90 Save $30 This Anker power bank is great for laptops, smartphones, tablets, and more. Not only does it offer a good capacity, but it also has a charging speed that can have your devices topped up in no time. Right now, you can score this power bank for less during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sales event. $60 at Amazon

It can be a real pain when you're out and about, and you don't have an easy way to charge up your phone or laptop. Which is why having a power bank in your bag is an absolute necessity, especially if you're someone that's constantly working on the go. If you've ever done a quick search on Amazon for a power bank, chances are, you've seen just how many different options are out there.

Now, we'd love to say that all brands are pretty equal, but unfortunately, that's not really the case here, which is why you definitely want to go with a brand that's been around for a while and is reliable. With that said, we have a few brands come to mind, with one of them being Anker. Anker's been in the accessory game for over a decade, and has a variety of products that not only work well, but are also reliable and reasonably priced.

Related Best power banks in 2024 Keep all your tech topped up on the go with these power banks

The brand's Prime series is one of its premier product lines, and the Anker Prime Power Bank sets itself apart from rivals with its sleek compact design, powerful delivery, and a display that can keep you updated about the charging status at just a glance. While this power bank normally comes in with a retail price of $90, it can now be had for far less, with a deal that drops it down to just $60.

Now, that 33% discount might not sound all that steep, but it does bring the item down to its lowest price to date. So if you've been looking for a great deal on a power bank, now's going to be a good time to shop. The Anker Prime Power Bank punches way above its weight and is a stellar one to grab, especially at its newly discounted price during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event.

What's great about the Anker Prime Power Bank?

There's a lot to love about this power bank, from its compact size that measures at just 4.53 inches, to its ridiculous power delivery that outputs up to 65W. Not only that, but you also get two USB-C ports, which makes it convenient if you ever need to charge more than one device at a time. Plus Anker packs in loads of safety features to ensure that you and your devices are safe when this power bank is operating at its peak.

In addition, it also has a 9,600mAh battery, which is more than enough to charge up smartphones and smaller accessories. It can also be used to charge larger devices as well, like tablets and even laptops. Of course, for the latter products, it won't be a full top up, but it should be enough to confidently extend the run time of these devices so you can go all day without feeling any battery anxiety.

Anker makes it easy to keep this power bank charged thanks to pass through charging, which can feed power to connected devices, and when those devices are topped up, it will automatically start charging the power bank for use later. And if you're not quite sure what's going on with the charging status of your power or your devices, the small screen can help you understand what's going on with a glance.

If all of the above wasn't enough, Anker provides a 24-month warranty with this power bank that should provide some peace of mind. With that said, this power bank can really be a lifesaver, especially when you're on the road, and you need some extended time from your devices. And with this great discount, you can now have the Prime Power Bank at one of its lowest prices to date, which makes it an absolute no-brainer.