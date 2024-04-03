Anker Prime Power Bank (20,000mAh) $90 $130 Save $40 A fantastic power bank that's now down to its lowest price ever. $90 at Amazon $90 at Anker

It's not always easy getting your devices topped up while you're on the go, but that's where a great power bank comes in handy, offering plenty of power to charge up all your devices no matter where you are or what you're doing. While there are plenty of different types to choose from, Anker has been one of the best companies to go with thanks to their reliable and innovative products.

Related Best power banks in 2024 Keep all your tech topped up on the go with these power banks

With that said, Anker has an extensive lineup of devices, but we think this Prime Power Bank is going to be one of the best options out there thanks to its battery capacity and charging speeds. Of course, you usually have to pay quite a bit, but we've uncovered a fantastic deal that knocks 31% off $129.99 for a limited time, bringing the price down to its lowest to date, which makes this an incredible time to shop.

What's great about Anker's Prime Power Bank?

Source: Anker

While there are a lot of things to love about this power bank, one of its stand-out features is going to be its lightning quick charging speed, coming in at 200W. Now, with this level of charging, you're going to be able to charge pretty much any compatible device that you own, whether its laptops, smartphones, tablets, and even smaller accessories.

Although that's already quite impressive on its own, the battery also has the capability to be charged fairly quickly thanks to its 100W recharging speed, which can allow it to top up in just 1 hour and 15 minutes. Perhaps the thing that makes this power bank more unique when compared to others is that you get a beautiful display that shows you the capacity of the battery and its charging behavior at a glance.

This display will provide real-time information to keep users informed, making it easy to understand charging speeds, battery capacity, and more. Of course, you get plenty of ports here with two USB-C and USB-A, making it convenient to charge all your devices at once. Furthermore, Anker provides peace of mind with its 24-month warranty to cover any defects.

For the most part, you really can't go wrong with this power bank, as it offers everything you'll ever need to charge all your device. Best of all, since it sits at a capacity of just 20,000mAh, you can take it with you on trips around the country, as it meets strict flight regulations. Just be sure to grab it while you can, because at this price, the deal won't last long.