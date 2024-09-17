Anker Prime Power Bank (20,000mAh) $90 $130 Save $40 The Anker 20K Prime power bank is a powerhouse with its dual USB-C ports, each delivering 100 watts of juice. It can simultaneously charge your laptop, tablet, and phone at lightning speed. With its massive 20,000mAh capacity, you’ll enjoy extended use without constantly needing to recharge. $90 at Amazon

In our tech-heavy world, we're juggling more devices than ever—tablets, laptops, and smartphones are all part of the mix. That’s why having portable accessories is a must. Enter Anker, a big name in portable power, which offers a plethora of charging solutions. One standout is the Anker 20,000mAh Prime Power Bank. It’s awesome because you can charge two devices at once, so you’re never left hanging without juice.

The Anker 20,000mAh Prime Power Bank usually goes for $130, but right now it’s on sale for just $90, bringing the battery pack to its lowest price. It’s a steal considering how handy it is, so if you’re thinking about grabbing one, now’s the time. However, don’t wait too long—this deal might not last.

Why the Anker Prime Power Bank is great

Anker’s power banks are always top picks on our list, and the Prime charger takes the crown as the best premium option. We’re big fans of its built-in screen that shows charging stats—super useful and gives it a touch of luxury. You can see how much juice is left and how much power is going to each device. Plus, it looks sleek with its textured metallic finish, which is a nice change from the usual bland designs.

The Anker Prime Power Bank also shines in functionality. With its massive 20,000mAh capacity and two USB-C ports delivering 100 watts each, it can charge even the most power-hungry laptops without breaking a sweat. And it does all this in a surprisingly compact size. Plus, it has a 65-watt USB-A port, so it’s got you covered for older devices too.

The Anker Prime Power Bank gets even better with its optional companion base. Thanks to magnetic alignment pins, you can just set the power bank on the base, and it’s ready to charge. The base also adds more ports—one USB-A and two USB-C—turning it into a handy power hub. Plus, if you buy the power bank and base together, it’s just $140 instead of $185, saving you 24%.