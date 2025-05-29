Anker Prime Power Bank (27,650mAh) $110 $180 Save $70 The Anker Prime Power Bank features a large battery with a 27,650mAh capacity and a display. It delivers a total power output of 250W.

A power bank can be a real lifesaver if you can't manage to get to an outlet to charge your devices. And while there are many different options available, Anker makes some of the best available, offering a wide range of capacities and designs. The Anker Prime Power Bank is going to be one of the top choices, featuring a large capacity, along with plenty of ports and a status display.

While it's normally $180, it can now be had for much less, thanks to a steep discount from Woot, dropping the price by nearly 40%, bringing it down to just $110. This is the lowest price we've seen on this model, and supplies are limited so you'll want to be quick if you're thinking about picking one up.

What's great about the Anker Prime Power Bank?

This Anker power bank really manages to deliver when it comes to its charging abilities, supplying a total of 250W with three USB ports, and up to 140W through a single port. That means this power bank is perfect for nearly all devices, even large products like laptops and tablets. Of course, smartphones and smaller accessories are going to pair nicely with this power bank as well.

When it comes to capacity, you're looking at 27,650mAh, which is enough to charge a smaller MacBook laptop to full, and most phones several times. The great part about this is that, since the capacity is under the TSA threshold, you can take this power bank with you on flights around the world.

In addition, this power bank can even recharge quickly, supporting 170W charging and taking roughly only 40 minutes. Furthermore, you get a nice display that can show you the status of the power bank, along with devices that are plugged in. And there's even an app that will let you monitor the power bank remotely.

For the most part, you really can't go wrong with this power bank. Not only do you get plenty of capacity and power, but it's also at a great price that can't be beat. So if you're quick, you can save big if you can grab it from Woot while supplies are still available.