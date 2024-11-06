Anker Prime Power Bank $100 $180 Save $80 The Anker Prime power bank checks in with 250W of fast-charging capacity, perfect for keeping phones, tablets, and laptops charged up throughout the day. $100 at Woot!

If you put your devices through their paces, a power bank may make a great accompanying device. Today, at Woot, you can save $80 on the Anker Prime 250W power bank, which is marked down to $100. This is 44% off its regular retail price, which normally sits at $180.

Although we've seen this power bank get a discount before, this is the lowest price we've seen it go for, besting Amazon's current and best sale price. Perhaps the only catch here is that it does take a little longer to get a package from Woot when compared to Amazon, but we feel the massive savings makes it worth the wait.

Why you should buy the Anker Prime 250W power bank

With phones, tablets, and laptops becoming staples of our on-the-go lives, it can be helpful to keep some extra charging power on-hand. Power banks make a more portable and more affordable option than portable power stations, and despite the Anker Prime's small, soda can size, it offers plenty of power, coming in at 250W.

In addition, this power bank offers quite a bit of charging capacity too, at 27,650mAh. If that number doesn't mean much to you, well, with that capacity, this power bank is capable of charging a 13-inch laptop 1.28 times before running itself dry, or a standard-sized smartphone 4.67 times. It can even charge a larger laptop to about 50% battery life in just 28 minutes.

If you happen to drain it while you're out on the go, this power bank can actually get itself back up and running pretty quickly. It has dual USB-C ports you can use to charge the power bank, and when you've got them both connected to a power outlet, it can charge back to full capacity in 37 minutes.

Smart charging and battery life optimization are accessible through the Anker app, as are ways to quickly locate your power bank. We mentioned previously the Anker Prime 250W power bank is no larger than a soda can, and while that's a good size for tucking into a backpack or keeping in a cupholder, it's good to know this power bank also makes a great travel companion.

It meets all requirements of the TSA, so it can be taken onto airplanes as carry-on baggage without any hassles. If you find yourself constantly looking for a power outlet throughout the day, or if you simply want to ensure you have some extra battery life readily available, the Anker Prime 250W power bank is going to be the one.

So grab it right now while you can still score some massive savings. It's down to $100 at Woot, which is good for $80 in savings and an all-time low price.