Desktop devices requiring power or charging are multiplying fast. Got a wireless mouse or keyboard? That's two. Add a laptop, and you’re at three. Then there are the portable gadgets you use at your desk—phones, tablets, and headphones—bringing the count to at least six. So, how do you keep everything juiced up? You could opt for an outdated power strip loaded with bulky adapters and long USB-C cables or take over all the USB ports on your laptop or desktop. But a better solution is a desktop charging station like the Anker Prime. The Prime delivers up to 240W of power, features six USB ports and two AC plugs, and it's currently 40% off.

Why you should buy the Anker Prime Charging Station

For starters, let's talk about the two most important things here: ports and power. There are a total of six USB ports on the Prime—four USB-C and two USB-A. The USB-C ports can, individually, charge your devices at up to 140W. That is more than enough to cover most (all?) laptops, tablets, and really any other device you can think of. The max for each of the USB-A ports is 12W, and if you are going to charge several devices at once, you can squeeze out up to 240W of total power.

Now let's talk about size and safety. The Prime is ultra-compact, measuring just 3 x 5 inches, and less than one inch thick. In terms of safety, you are protected by Anker's ActiveShield 3.0 technology, which offers 24-hour monitoring of your devices, checking the temperature over six million times per day to prevent overheating. The charging station also includes 300J surge protection, and Anker backs the product with a 24-month warranty and a lifetime $200K connected equipment warranty.

You get all of this, plus a built-in color display for quickly checking charging statuses, and everything can be managed via the companion app on your phone. This allows you to do things like set shutdown timers, schedule on/off times, and view real-time alerts. It's really an impressive package, made even more so by Anker's warranty and track record. The company makes some of the best power banks and other charging accessories around. So grab the Anker Prime Charging Station for $100 while you can. Even with Black Friday rapidly approaching, it's hard to imagine the price dropping much further than today's all-time low.