Anker Prime Charger (100W, 3 Ports, GaN) $50 $85 Save $35 A compact charger that packs tons of power and ports — now down to its best price at just $50 from Amazon. $50 at Amazon

You really can't go wrong with Anker. The brand has been around for over a decade, and has slowly become one of the most reliable accessory brands on the market. Plus, the brand's always refreshing its devices, making them smaller, and even more powerful. With that said, some of the brand's newer devices aren't all the cheap, but that doesn't mean you still can't score a good deal.

While there are plenty of great chargers to choose from, this Anker Prime Charger delivers the perfect combination of what we're looking for, offering plenty of USB ports, 100W of power, and featuring a compact size that's great for home and travel. Perhaps best of all is that it's now being discounted by a hefty amount, with Amazon knocking 41% off retail, coming in at just $50.

What's great about the Anker Prime Charger?

When it comes to ports, you get two USB-C and one USB-A, with the ability to deliver up to 100W in total. As far as what that means for you, well, it means you're going to easily be able to charge pretty much any device out there. So this charger is great for smartphones, tablets, and accessories, but can also be used to charge larger products like laptops.

Backed by GaN technology, you're getting a charger that offers more power, in a compact size. Furthermore, they don't heat up quite like the old ones used to, which means they are also safer to use. There's also folding prongs that make it easy to fold up and stow away, or just keep a few plugged up at home or the office.

For the most part, you can't go wrong here with this charger. It offers everything that you need and more. Plus, Anker offers a 24-month warranty on the device just in case you need support in the future. So grab this charger at this price while you can. Or if you want some more options, check out some other chargers we recommend.