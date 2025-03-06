Anker Prime Charger (200W, 6 Ports, GaN) $59 $86 Save $27 The Anker Prime Charger (200W, 6 ports, GaN) sets a new bar for charging stations. With impressive power, multiple ports, and a premium design, it delivers exceptional value. It may not have the display featured in other Anker Prime models, but it’s still a top-tier solution for all your charging needs. $59 at Amazon

The best way to reduce your cable clutter is to get a charger that can handle all your devices. This Anker Prime Charger delivers up to 200W of power and has six charging ports. It's compact, sleek, and makes it a breeze to charge all your devices at once. Best of all, it's now on sale for a limited time, with a discount that knocks 31% off its original retail price, dropping it down to just $59.

What's great about the Anker Prime charger?

This Anker charger is built to handle everything that you can throw at it. It has six USB ports in total, with four USB-C and two USB-A. The USB-C port can support a maximum of 100W, and the charger in total can output 200W. This is great if you need to charge multiple devices at once.

In addition to fantastic charging capabilities, you also get plenty of safety features as well, with Anker's ActiveShield 3.0 system that monitors charging temperatures to ensure that your devices don't get damaged. Perhaps best of all is that Anker includes a 24-month warranty with this charging station, just in case you need support later on down the line.

Overall, not a bad charger to go with if you need to charge lots of devices at once. This charger is built to handle laptops, tablets, smartphones, accessories, and more. Get it now at its discounted price while you can because this deal won't be around for long. And just in case, check out some other charger options if you're not completely sold on this one.