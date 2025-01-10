Your changes have been saved Anker Prime 67-watt GaN Wall Charger $40 $60 Save $20 A powerful and compact USB charger that's great for laptops, tablets, smartphones, and more. Right now, you can score a hefty discount that knocks 33% off for a limited time. $40 at Amazon

There are near an unlimited number of options when it comes to chargers on the market in 2025, which can be overwhelming if you're looking for something that's powerful, reliable, and won't break the bank. Of course, going with a trusted brand can be a good first step, but buying one based on someone's experience can be an even better way to go. For a little over a year, I've been using a combination of Anker chargers, and this 67W model is the one that's always managed to stick with me.

Whether it's plugged in at home, or being thrown into a bag for travel, this Anker 67W charger is an absolute workhorse and can pretty much handle anything you can throw at it. Not only do you get three ports, but it can also charge up to 67W, which is more than enough for most devices. For a limited time, it's being offered at a great price with a 33% discount that drops it down to just $40. But be quick, because a deal like this won't be around for long.

What's great about Anker's 67W GaN Prime charger?

Source: Anker

As stated before, this charger can do it all. It offers 67W of charging, which is plenty to charge up most laptops, tablets, smartphones, and smaller accessories. You get three charging ports in total, with two USB-C and one USB-A. Of course, if you want, you can just one port for maximum power or use all three ports at once in order to get all your things charged up and ready to go.

Perhaps most important here is that you're getting something from a brand that's known for being fairly reliable. Whether it's at home or on the go, this charger hasn't had issues since the day it was purchased. And while you might think that's normal, I've gone through a number of chargers that have failed or caused issues with my devices.

And in order to provide even more peace of mind, Anker offers a 24-month warranty on this device just in case there are any issues. So if this sounds like what you're looking for, be sure to pick one up or a few while this promotion is still live. You can grab the discount from Amazon direct with fast shipping and easy returns.