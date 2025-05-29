Anker Prime 6-in-1 Charging Station The Anker Prime 6-in-1 Charging Station packs 140W of output, offering six ports split between two 2 AC outlets, 2 USB-C ports, and 2 USB-A ports, ensuring you can charge any device with this compact power strip. Take it to the office, bring it home, or pack it for a trip; this charging station can go anywhere easily.

Simply put, you won't find this Anker Prime 6-in-1 Charging Station for cheaper now that Amazon is holding an incredible limited-time deal that shaves 45% off the price, which means this $110 compact power strip is now on sale for $60, an absolute steal.

So, if you're in the market for a charging station that can charge six devices at once with 140W of power, one that is small enough to slip into a bag or purse, a device that won't take up too much room on the desk while ensuring all of your electronics are powered through the day. The Anker Prime 6-in-1 USB-C Charging Station is a heavy hitter that's well-reviewed, and today you can snag one while saving yourself $50.

What's great about the Anker Prime 6-in-1 Charging Station

Plenty of ports while remaining portable

Source: Anker

Having access to two AC outlets, along with two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports, all in a portable package, is incredibly convenient. You could easily charge two phones, two tablets/laptops, and still charge two gaming handhelds, six devices at once, pulling from a max of 140W, which works out to 23W per item. Of course, you can charge even faster if fewer items are plugged in at once.

Of course, portability is a huge plus with the Anker Prime 6-in-1 Charging Station. My favorite feature is that the charger's plug is removable, ensuring the charger can fit in tight spaces, like a small pocket in a bag, ensuring the cord won't scratch or otherwise interfere with the hardware when traveling, since you can pack the cord separately, say, with all of your other cords, keeping things neat a tidy.

No matter how you slice it, the Anker Prime 6-in-1 Charging Station delivers on what it promises, with 140W to charge six devices at once, wrapped in a package that is incredibly portable, ensuring this compact power strip is easy to tote and doesn't take up too much room on the desk. Win-win, especially when you can snag this charging station for 45% off,