Sometimes it's a good idea to just let those old chargers go, especially if you've had them for a while, and you're looking to tidy up your space. With that said, a charging station is going to be a great solution, offering plenty of power, along with an array of different ports. And while they can be expensive, we managed to spot this Anker 6-in-1 charging station that's now on sale from Amazon.

While it normally costs $110, it is now currently being discounted by 36%, which knocks $40 off its retail price. While that might not seem like a lot, the current promotion means that this device is now down to its lowest price ever. So, if you've been looking for a change, now's going to be a good time to shop.

What's great about Anker's Prime 6-in-1 Charging Station?

There's a lot to love about this charging station, but let's first talk about the ports and charging speeds, because those are going to be some of the most important elements of this device, and it will easily allow you to understand whether this product is for you.

The Anker 6-in-1 charging station has two USB-C and two USB-A ports. When it comes to the USB-C, you can reach up to 140W, which is more than enough to charge any smartphone, tablet, or laptop on the market right now. If you're looking to charge smaller devices, you can also use the USB-A ports, which max out at 12W.

If you find that the USB ports aren't enough, the good news is that it also comes equipped with two AC outlets as well. This means that you can plug any device into this device, and you'll be able to power it without any issues.

Of course, it's also packed with Anker's safety tech to ensure that your devices are protected when charging. There's even a small display on the top of the device that will keep you informed about the charging status of devices that are plugged in.

If all of that wasn't enough, the charging station also comes with a long 24-month warranty, and also packs a $200,000 connected equipment coverage for the lifetime of the product. Overall, this is a great product to have and makes charging easy without any clutter.

Best of all, right now, the charger is on sale, with a discount that drops it down to the lowest price that we've seen to date. And while it still might be pricey, it's probably going to be the only charger that you'll ever need going forward.