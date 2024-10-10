Anker Prime 27,650mAh Power Bank (250W) with 100W Charging Base $160 $235 Save $75 Not only are you getting Anker's premium power bank, but this bundle also includes a 100W wireless charger. You can now get both for an unbelievable price, coming in at just $160, which is well below its original retail price. $160 at Amazon

This is one of the best power banks that you can buy in 2024. Not only does it pack tons of power, but it also has an extraordinary capacity too. Furthermore, you also get a small display that keeps you informed about the power bank's charging levels, and this particular bundle comes with a 100W charging station that can recharge the power bank wirelessly, while also charging up other devices too.

The Anker Prime 27,650mAh Power Bank is just one of those devices that can really handle anything you throw at it. And for a limited time, you can buy this device and a wireless charging station for an absolute bargain, as it falls to its lowest price yet with a discount that knocks 32% off. While it'll normally cost you $235, it can now be had for an irresistible $159.99. But be quick, this deal won't be around for long.

What's great about this Anker Prime 27,650mAh Power Bank bundle?

Source: Anker

So let's get down to what makes this Anker power bank such a gem. First, you get an impressive charging speeds with support for up 250W of total power. In addition, the capacity is monstrous at 27,650mAh, which is just below the limit, so you can legally take with you on a plane. You also have great port selection with two USB-C and one USB-A. And the power bank can also recharge at 170W, which means you won't have as much downtime.

If all of that wasn't enough, there's a screen that shows you what's going on with your power bank and connected devices at a glance. Plus, you can use an app to locate the battery if it ever gets lost. Furthermore, Anker throws in a 24-month warranty for this product, just in case something goes wrong. And the charging station allows for easy wireless charging of the power bank at 100W, while also providing extra ports to charge other devices.

This really is the complete package if you're looking for a power bank that can charge up laptops, tablets, smartphones and other accessories. And for a limited time, it's now down to its lowest price, which comes in at just $159.99. So grab it while you can during the last few hours of Prime Big Deal Days sales event.