There are a lot of different power bank options in 2024, but if you're looking for one of the best, then this Anker Prime 27,650mAh model is going to be right up your alley. Not only does this power bank have a lot of charging capacity, but it also has a visual display that can show you the stats of the power bank in real time. In addition, the power bank can also charge up to 250W, which means you can easily charge up any device while you're on the go.

As you can imagine, this power bank doesn't come cheap, with the price coming in at $179.99. With that said, we have managed to find a discount that knocks 31% off, bringing the price down to just $124.99. This is the cheapest price we've seen for this power bank, making it an absolute steal. While it isn't the cheapest power bank solution, if you do decide to pick one up, it will be the only one you'll ever need. So, grab this one while you can, because at this price, the deal won't be around for long.

What's great about this Anker power bank?

As stated before, this is the power bank you want if you never want to buy another one. In addition to its huge capacity that comes in at 27,650mAh, the power bank can also charge devices up to 250W, which means that it's great for all devices like laptops, tablets, smartphones, and more. While there are larger power banks out there, by capping the power bank to just 27,650mAh, Anker has ensured that you will be able to take this power bank with you when you travel, as it complies with most if not all airline rules and regulations.

While lightning quick charging speeds are a must, recharging speeds also need to be just as quick, and this power bank delivers and can handle up to 170W, allowing users to charge this device in under 40 minutes with the right wall adapter. When it comes to connectivity, the power bank has two USB-C and one USB-A port. And while you can check out the stats of the battery on the screen, you can also download the Anker app that can show you the same details.

In addition to all of the above, Anker delivers with its reliable products, and stands behind this device with its "worry-free 24-month warranty." Best of all, it can now be had for much less, which means, if you've been looking for a power bank, now's going to be the perfect time shop.