One unanticipated consequence of working as a tech reviewer is the unending proliferation of chargers and cables around my home. That’s part of why I was keen to test Anker’s new Prime desktop charger, with its promise of clearing clutter — offering a single, reliable spot to charge my, well, everything. It’s achieved at least half that promise. After all, a charger can only reduce clutter so much when you need to keep a clutch of cables around, dashing my dreams of a truly minimalist desk setup.

Anker Prime Charger (250W, 6 Ports, GaNPrime) 6.5 / 10 The Anker Prime 250W desktop charger is an overkill solution for most users, with six ports, 250W total output, and 140W peak output from a single port. That's just to start; there's smart power optimization, an LCD, and even Wi-Fi connectivity. It fulfills its purpose very well, but you should ask yourself if you really need it all. Pros High 250W total power output

Up to 140W from a single USB-C port, and 100W from the others

Attractive, slick design Cons Seriously expensive

Wi-Fi support is an unnecessary upsell $170 at Amazon $170 at Anker

Price, availability, and specs

The Anker Prime Desktop Charger is available now from Anker or Amazon for $170. If that sounds steep, the good news is that the company also offers a much cheaper 200W model for $70, which drops the max charging speed slightly and ditches a few of this model’s fancier features. That may well offer everything you need.

Specifications Input 100-240V~, 3.5A, 50-60Hz Output Power 250W total, 140W single port Charging Ports 4 x USB-C, 2 x USB-A Weight 640g Dimension 106.2 × 40.2 × 92.5mm Manufacturer Anker Expand

What’s good about the Anker Prime 250W desktop charger?

Pure performance

Close

Well, one of the obvious strong points is in the name: 250W output. Now, hold your horses, you can’t get 250W at once from a single port. That’s the maximum multi-port output — but it’s still an awful lot.

The most that a single port can offer is 140W, which is still fast enough to get a MacBook Pro to 50% battery in less than half an hour, according to Anker. This is the perfect port for getting a laptop or Steam Deck topped up ASAP and running at full throttle.

The 140W speed is limited to the first of the USB-C ports on the charger, while the other three — all placed along the front — cap at 100W each. That’s still actually really fast; fast enough to outpace even the fastest fast charging on any phone available in the US.

Finally, two more USB-A ports are found hidden along the right-hand side, each capable of delivering up to 22.5W at once. All in all, there’s a lot of power spread over a lot of ports. I can’t really imagine a situation where I ran out of either ports or power output, so this delivers in abundance on that front.

By default, the charger runs on AI power mode — the "AI" is definitely an oversell. Basically, this means it’ll detect the voltage of connected devices and adjust power distribution between the ports to charge everything as efficiently as possible, with an LCD screen on the front delivering real-time info on power across each port.

If you’d rather take control of the situation, you can disable this and use the rounded knob on the charger’s edge to increase or decrease output per port. It's ideal if you need one particular device charged ASAP, but don’t want to unplug everything else to make it happen.

The on-device controls are simple and easy to use. You can scroll with said knob, and press it in to make selections, and that’s basically enough to get by. If you find this too sluggish or want remote access, you can also connect the charger to your Wi-Fi network and sync it with Anker’s app to monitor and control charging remotely.

Aside from actual performance, I love the way it looks and feels. It’s sleek but solid, with a sloping design that keeps it feeling slender and an understated, brushed metal finish. This feels like tech that will last but still looks modern and sophisticated, rather than an ugly black power brick on your desk. Anker has knocked it out of the park with the design.

What’s bad about the Anker Prime 250W desktop charger?

More power than one person should have