Anker Prime 240-watt GaN Desktop Charger $70 $140 Save $70 If you're looking for a charger that can do it all, then this Anker Prime 240W charging station is going to be it. Not only do you get impressive power, but you also get a lot of ports as well. Grab it now for 50% off while you can. $70 at Anker

Anker makes some of the best mobile accessories you'll find on the market. The brand is particularly known for its charging products, and this 240W GaN charging station is the perfect solution if you need something with lots of power and ports. For a limited time, you can score a 50% discount on this charging station when buying from Anker direct. This brings the price down to just $70, which is the lowest price we've seen to date.

What's great about this Anker 240W GaN charging station?

Source: Anker

This charging station features a total of four USB ports, with three USB-C, and one USB-A. In total, this charger outputs 240W, and can output at a maximum of 140W from a single charging port. The great part about this is that this charger can charge pretty much any device on the market right now.

So you can feel confident plugging in that smartphone, laptop, tablet, and other accessories. With a charging station like this, it's important to have certain protections in place. Like its other devices, Anker's ActiveShield 2.0 monitors the temperature of the charger in order to ensure safe operation.

Of course, since this is a GaN charger, you'll get maximum power with reduced heat. In addition to the above, Anker includes a 24-month warranty just in case you need support for the product. This charging station will keep your devices topped up, while also eliminating clutter as well.

Just be sure to grab it at its discounted price while you can. This is the best price that we've seen on this product and this sale won't be around forever.