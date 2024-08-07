It can be hard to get excited about new chargers and power banks, but every year, Anker manages to do just that, by introducing its updated Prime lineup with devices that really take things to another level. Not only do these new devices look sleek, but they also offer excellent performance as well.

Anker's 2024 Prime chargers and power banks really sets the bar high for other manufacturers, pushing the limit of what's possible for everyday accessories. This year, Anker is introducing six new products, ranging from chargers, to charging stations, power banks and even a charger docking station. With that said, let's go ahead and take a look at what's new for this year.

Anker Prime Charger

This is one of those unique charging devices that really puts Anker ahead of others. Not only do you get a wealth of charging ports, but you also get a massive 2.26-inch screen on the front that offers real-time data about the charger and its ports. What's even more interesting is that there's a physical dial on the side of the charger that can be used to make adjustments to the way this device powers your products.

$30 off for a limited time Anker Prime Charger (250W, 6 Ports, GaNPrime) Lots of power, plenty of ports, and a digital display to easily show you what's going on. $170 at Anker

Anker Prime Charging Station

This slim charging station delivers plenty of power and lots of ports. Not only are you getting USB-A and USB-C ports, you're also going to have access to proper AC outlets as well. The charging station also features a digital display that can show you the status of the charger and the devices that are plugged in. Not only does this product come with a 24-month warranty, but it also offers a $200,000 connected equipment warranty as well.

Anker Prime Charging Station A slim charging station that provides lots of power and tons of ports. $165 at Anker

Anker Prime Charging Docking Station

Anker combines a docking and charging station into one with its latest product. Not only does it have a sleek look, but it also features a display on the front that makes it even easier to keep track of what's charging at the moment. At the rear, you'll get a set of HDMI ports, along with an Ethernet jack and three USB-A ports. There's also a Thunderbolt USB-C port that supports data and charging.

Anker Prime Charging Docking Station (14-in-1, Dual Display, 160W) An elegant solution if you're looking for a docking station that can do it all. In addition to charging ports, you're also going to get output ports as well. $250 at Anker

Anker Prime Charger

If you've been following along with Anker, you'll know that this design is going to look familiar. Despite similarities to previous models, Anker has done quite a bit to improve this design, making it more balanced and providing it with thicker wall prongs in order to prevent it from slipping out of wall outlets. This is the charger you want if you're looking for the very best in a compact size.

Anker Prime Charger (100W, 3 Ports, GaN) A 100W charger that's both sleek and compact. It also offers three USB ports and arrives with thicker prongs in order to keep it connected to your wall outlet. $85 at Anker

Anker Prime Power Bank

If you're looking to declutter, this power bank charger combo is going to be right up your alley. Not only does it provide 65W of charging power, but it also houses a 9,600mAh battery to keep you charged up while on the go. Furthermore, the power bank charger also features a digital display that can show just how much charge is left.

Anker Prime Power Bank (9.6K, 65W, Fusion) This all-in-one solution from Anker delivers. Not only is it a power bank, but it can also work as a charger as well. In addition to the above, the power bank also has a small screen to showcase charging activity. $90 at Anker

Anker Prime USB-C to USB-C Cable

USB cables can often go overlooked, but it's important to have a quality cable if you're supplying power to high-end devices like laptops, smartphones, and tablets. Anker's latest cable provides charging speeds that can reach up to 240W, but it also has the ability to withstand the extremes, with the brand touting its ability to handle up to 300,000 bends and surviving in extreme temperatures from -40°F to 176°F.